Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market to Reach $2.2 billion by 2030 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market by Type (Dryers, Centrifuges, Grinders, Evaporators), Mode of Operation, Production Capacity (Small & Medium Scale, Large Scale), Application (Plant Proteins, Insect Proteins, Microbial Proteins) - Global Forecast to 2030, the alternative protein processing equipment market is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth of the alternative protein processing equipment market is attributed to the innovations in alternative protein processing equipment, alternative protein manufacturers' focus on reducing production costs, growing venture investments in alternative protein companies, and increased utilization of alternative protein as an ingredient in food & beverage products. However, the high equipment cost may restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, untapped markets in emerging economies and the rapidly growing plant-based foods market will provide significant growth opportunities for alternative protein processing equipment manufacturers in the coming years.

Increased utilization of alternative protein as an ingredient in food & beverage products drives the growth of the alternative protein processing equipment market

Proteins are used in the food industry for nutritional and functional purposes. Human protein requirements can be met through the consumption of alternative proteins. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in health awareness, resulting in the emergence of health & wellness trends. This has increased the demand for food products that support better health, especially low-calorie and nutritious products. There is an increasing demand for functional foods due to the rising prevalence of diseases, increasing health awareness, changing nutritional requirements, and consumers' willingness to try new products. The number of food products with nutritious ingredients has grown considerably in recent years. These global consumer trends drive the demand for functional food ingredients, such as alternative proteins.

Alternative proteins are used in the manufacture of weaning foods, porridge & gruel, cookies, crackers, muffins, bread, cereals, cakes, doughnuts, pasta, dry mixes, tortillas, flatbreads, soups & sauces, ground meat, ground meat for patties, sausage, meatloaf, vegetarian foods, stews & soups, meat systems, baked goods, and specialty items.

The functional & nutritional properties of alternative proteins and their widening food applications have increased their utilization in the food & beverage industry. As a result, the demand for alternative protein processing equipment is on the rise, driving the growth of this market.

Based on type, the global alternative protein processing equipment market is segmented into dryers, centrifuges, filtration systems, mixing systems, evaporators, boilers, grinders, screw presses, and other equipment. In 2023, the dryers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global alternative protein processing equipment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the ability of dryers to improve process hygiene and the quality of final products by removing moisture. In addition, the growing necessity for customization and replacement of traditional drying techniques is further expected to boost the demand for this segment. However, the filtration systems segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to its rising awareness about safety and filtration processes, advancements in membrane filtration technologies, and increased demand for better product quality. Other benefits of this technology include high protein retention, improved process sustainability, and enhanced protein functionality.

Based on mode of operation, the global alternative protein processing equipment market is segmented into semi-automatic and automatic. In 2023, the semi-automatic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global alternative protein processing equipment market. However, the automatic alternative protein processing equipment segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the increased adoption of automated equipment, growth in protein manufacturing, and its wide range of benefits, such as monitored production, reduced labor costs, automatic tracking of individual loads, no human errors, effective cleaning, and no cross-contamination.

Based on production capacity, the global alternative protein processing equipment market is segmented into small & medium scale production and large-scale production. The small & medium scale segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023–2030. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the government agencies supporting the development of small-scale food processing enterprises by providing technical expertise, financial & marketing assistance, and the requirement of fewer machines and manpower for processing.

Based on application, the alternative protein processing equipment market is segmented into plant, insect, and microbial proteins. In 2023, the plant-based proteins segment is expected to account for the largest share of the alternative protein processing equipment market. The largest share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for alternative proteins from food & beverage manufacturers, the increase in the vegan population, the rising number of plant-based product launches, and the large presence of plant-based protein manufacturers. However, the insect-based protein segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the alternative protein processing equipment market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the alternative protein processing equipment market. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the increasing government support for small and medium-scale enterprises, technological advancements in the food industry, the wide availability of raw materials and various insects coupled with huge production capabilities, the positive attitude towards insects as food & feed, absence of regulatory barriers to using insects as food & feed, and the increasing investments in the alternative protein sector.

Some of the key players operating in the alternative protein processing equipment market are Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), ANDRITZ AG (Austria), Bepex International LLC (U.S.), Bühler Holding AG (Switzerland), Clextral SAS (France), Coperion GmbH (Germany), Flottweg SE (Germany), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Hosokawa Micron B.V. (Netherlands), Koch Separation Solutions (U.S.), Maschinenfabrik Reinartz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), NETZSCH-Feinmahltechnik GmbH (Germany), SiccaDania A/S (Denmark), SPX Flow, Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market, by Type

Dryers

Centrifuges

Filtration Systems

Mixing Systems

Evaporators

Boilers

Grinders

Screw Press

Other Equipment

Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market, by Production Capacity

Small & Medium Scale Production

Large Scale Production

Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market, by Application

Plant-based Proteins

Insect-based Proteins

Microbial-based Proteins

Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market, by region

North America

U.S



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

