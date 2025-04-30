Altair to Showcase Next-Gen Simulation at ATCx Simulate at the Speed of Design Virtual Event

Event will highlight how small and medium-sized businesses can leverage simulation to reduce risk, cost, and development cycles

TROY, Mich., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair, a global leader in computational intelligence, announced it will host ATCx Simulate at the Speed of Design 2025, a virtual technology conference, on May 15. The event will teach small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs/SMEs) to leverage simulation to reduce risk and cost associated with late-stage design and manufacturing changes.

Small and medium-sized businesses can explore the power of simulation at Altair’s virtual conference, ATCx Simulate at the Speed of Design 2025, happening May 15.

The event will spotlight how organizations are moving beyond CAD-embedded simulation to implement integrated, multiphysics analysis across mechanical and electronic systems. Through customer presentations, expert sessions, and product demonstrations, attendees will learn how simulation-led development is improving design quality, accelerating time to market, and reducing reliance on physical prototyping.

"Simulation is foundational for companies of all sizes looking to reduce iteration loops, improve product maturity, and mitigate risk earlier in development," said Pavan Kumar, senior vice president of global indirect business, Altair. "This event will show how SMBs and SMEs are gaining competitive advantages by embedding CAE and multiphysics simulation into their design processes."

The event features five parallel tracks:

Simulation Starters : A session designed for those who don't currently use simulation technologies, are outsourcing most or all their analysis, or still use limited CAD-embedded simulation tools.

: A session designed for those who don't currently use simulation technologies, are outsourcing most or all their analysis, or still use limited CAD-embedded simulation tools. Exploring Multiphysics : Designed to help users unleash the full power of simulation by exploring the behavior of products in any possible working condition to maximize performance and improve robustness.

: Designed to help users unleash the full power of simulation by exploring the behavior of products in any possible working condition to maximize performance and improve robustness. Simulation-Driven Design : Learn how other SMBs/SMEs are leveraging simulation early in the product development life cycle to accelerate the creation and optimization of structurally efficient parts, systems, and assemblies.

: Learn how other SMBs/SMEs are leveraging simulation early in the product development life cycle to accelerate the creation and optimization of structurally efficient parts, systems, and assemblies. Manufacturing Simulation : Learn how to plan for the manufacturing process – understand critical parameters, rectify defects and issues, and much more.

: Learn how to plan for the manufacturing process – understand critical parameters, rectify defects and issues, and much more. Electronic System Design for SMBs/SMEs: This session will help electronics-based engineers and managers learn more about the industry's current challenges and how Altair's solutions help improve product reliability and robustness. Learn how simulation can optimize electronic designs, reducing risks and improving performance before products go to market.

For more information and registration, visit: https://events.altair.com/atcx-speed-of-design-2025. To explore Altair's simulation solutions, visit: https://altair.com/simulation-driven-design.

