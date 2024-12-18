Altair® RapidMiner® Unlocks Next-Level Capabilities with Advanced AI Agent Framework

Platform empowers users to seamlessly build and deploy advanced AI agents

TROY, Mich., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, announced that Altair® RapidMiner®, its data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) platform, now empowers users to seamlessly build and deploy advanced AI agents. Organizations can leverage Altair RapidMiner to integrate generative AI (genAI) agents into their workflows, enabling transformative automation and operational intelligence.

"Altair RapidMiner, already a trusted platform for machine learning and data analytics, is now taking the next step with our AI agent framework. By enabling users to build autonomous AI agents that seamlessly integrate graph-based intelligence, machine learning, simulations, and business rules, we're unlocking new possibilities," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "This innovative approach, built on the trusted foundation of Altair RapidMiner, allows organizations to maximize the value of their data and achieve a competitive edge."

This new capability brings together the most advanced features of leading AI agent frameworks and enhances them with Altair RapidMiner's signature strengths. By combining graph-based intelligence, dynamic agent collaboration, and integrations with physical simulations, traditional machine learning models, and business rules, Altair RapidMiner enables users to create comprehensive, computationally optimized automation systems.

New features in Altair RapidMiner for AI agents include:

AI fabric: intelligent ecosystems within reach – Altair RapidMiner supports agents that operate within an AI fabric: a dynamic, graph-powered environment that unifies data, actions, and actors into a seamless ecosystem. This helps users transform operations into intelligent, adaptive systems where agents collaborate with humans and other systems in real time.

Altair RapidMiner's AI agent capabilities also include all the advanced features users expect from modern agent frameworks, including:

Natural language understanding (NLU) – Allows agents to process and interpret complex inputs.

To learn more about Altair RapidMiner, visit https://altair.com/altair-rapidminer.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

