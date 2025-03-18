Altair Names Var Group as Channel Partner for EMEA Region

Var Group to offer Altair's simulation, data, and AI solutions to organizations throughout the region

TROY, Mich., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has named Var Group – through its competence brand Var Industries – as a channel partner for the EMEA region. Var Group will offer Altair's full portfolio of cutting-edge simulation, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to its customers to optimize their operations, drive innovation, and unlock new opportunities.

"Var Group's digital transformation expertise and commitment to delivering innovative solutions aligns perfectly with Altair's vision of empowering businesses with advanced, intuitive technology," said Kimon Afsaridis, managing director of Eastern Europe and vice president of indirect EMEA sales, Altair. "We look forward to working with Var Group to expand our reach and help more organizations drive more intelligent decision-making and enhanced efficiency through simulation, data, and AI."

"We are thrilled to partner with Altair: a globally recognized leader with whom we share fundamental values, an innovative market vision, and a proven customer-centric approach," said Filippo d'Agata, head of Var Industries. "This collaboration enables us to expand our portfolio with advanced AI, data analytics, and simulation solutions, adding new expertise and tools to meet all industries' increasingly complex needs. Together, we can provide businesses with integrated, high-value solutions that accelerate innovation, enhance efficiency, and drive transformation in an ever-evolving market."

Altair collaborates with a global network of channel and technology partners. To learn more or to become a partner, visit https://altair.com/altair-partners.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

