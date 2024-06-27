Altair Names Semantic Partners Channel Partner for the EMEA Region

News provided by

Altair

27 Jun, 2024, 05:00 GMT

Semantic Partners to bring Altair's advanced data analytics and AI solutions to EMEA region

TROY, Mich., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, announced its collaboration with Semantic Partners as a channel partner for the EMEA region. This partnership enables Semantic Partners to resell Altair's comprehensive data analytics portfolio, including cutting-edge knowledge graph platforms and leading machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, specifically targeting the manufacturing, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and healthcare sectors.

Continue Reading
Altair is thrilled to announce Semantic Partners as a new channel partner for the EMEA region, enabling Semantic Partners to resell Altair’s comprehensive data analytics portfolio.
Altair is thrilled to announce Semantic Partners as a new channel partner for the EMEA region, enabling Semantic Partners to resell Altair’s comprehensive data analytics portfolio.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Semantic Partners," said Kimon Afsaridis, managing director of Eastern Europe and vice president of indirect EMEA sales, Altair. "Together, we aim to deliver the market's leading data analytics platform and premier knowledge graph technology, powered by the most advanced machine learning and AI solutions available."

"Partnering with Altair allows us to bring our deep semantic engineering expertise to the extensive Altair® RapidMiner® customer base," said Dan Collier, founding partner, Semantic Partners. "Within this collaboration, our European team is poised to bring the power of knowledge graphs to many more organizations looking to unleash the true potential within their data."

Dedicated to transforming businesses through innovative data solutions, Semantic Partners specializes in knowledge graphs, semantic technology, and AI-driven analytics. Their expertise lies in unlocking the full potential of data to drive strategic insights and operational efficiency.

Altair works with a global network of channel and technology partners. To learn more or to become a partner, visit: https://altair.com/altair-partners.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit https://www.altair.com.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Bridget Hagan

Stephen Palmtag

+1.216.769.2658

+1.669.328.9111

corp-newsroom@altair.com

ir@altair.com


Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Charlotte Hartmann

+49 7031 6208 0

emea-newsroom@altair.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447964/Altair_Newsroom_NR_DA_Partner_Semantic_Social.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Altair Names Devoteam Channel Partner for the EMEA Region

Altair Names Devoteam Channel Partner for the EMEA Region

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, is thrilled to welcome Devoteam as a new channel partner for the EMEA region....
Altair Announces Material Collaboration with HP Inc.

Altair Announces Material Collaboration with HP Inc.

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has signed an agreement with HP Inc. in which HP will provide Altair with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics