Also Sophia Celebrates 5 Years in Retail with Ramadan & Eid Decor Now Available Across Canada and Expanding to the Middle East

Also Sophia revolutionized seasonal retail by introducing high-quality, culturally resonant decor for Ramadan and Eid in Canada. What started as a side hustle while Sophia worked full-time in healthcare leadership has grown into a brand that partners with leading retailers to bring minority celebrations into mainstream seasonal aisles.

"This is a milestone year for Also Sophia," says founder Sophia Noreen. "Five years ago, we took a leap to create space in retail for Ramadan and Eid decor. Today, Muslim families across Canada and the Middle East can find meaningful, beautifully crafted decor in major stores. That's a win for diversity in seasonal retail."

This year's collection features lanterns, banners, tableware, and modern decor blending tradition with contemporary aesthetics. With growing demand for festive decor celebrating diverse holidays, Also Sophia has solidified Ramadan and Eid decor as a staple in seasonal departments.

Beyond commercial success, the brand champions representation in retail. Its partnerships with large retailers, including Walmart Canada, encourage broader inclusivity in seasonal markets.

With Ramadan and International Women's Day approaching, it's the perfect time to highlight local women-led businesses like Also Sophia. The brand remains committed to ensuring homes worldwide can celebrate Ramadan and Eid with beautiful, accessible decor.

Consumers can find the 2025 collection online and in major retail stores across Canada and key markets in the Middle East.

For media inquiries, contact: Mariam Shahid, mariam.s@alsosophia.com, www.alsosophia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627988/Also_Sophia_LTD_Also_Sophia_Celebrates_5_Years_in_Retail_with_Ra.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627987/Also_Sophia_LTD_Also_Sophia_Celebrates_5_Years_in_Retail_with_Ra.jpg