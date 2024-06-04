ALPLA Chooses Omada to Enhance Identity Governance and Administration Services

Austrian plastics manufacturer needed to meet future regulatory requirements to accomplish business goals

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), has been selected by Austrian plastics manufacturer ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH Co KG to provide cloud-based IGA in pursuit of meeting regulatory requirements and driving business objectives. Omada's expertise will help empower ALPLA to achieve its ambitious initiative of becoming a Pharma-grade certified supplier while ensuring compliance with evolving audit standards.

ALPLA, headquartered in Hard, Austria, specializes in blow-molded bottles, caps, injection-molded parts, preforms, and tubes, positioning itself as one of the foremost producers of rigid plastic packaging solutions globally. Recognizing the need for robust IGA capabilities to support its strategic goals, ALPLA sought a solution that could effectively navigate complex regulatory landscapes and prepare for future certifications, including ISO and TISAX.

ALPLA required a comprehensive platform that could seamlessly integrate with its operations and provide assurance for upcoming audits. Omada emerged as the preferred partner due to its ability to tailor features and functionalities to meet ALPLA's specific needs, including support for pharma-grade certification requirements and future regulatory demands. After thorough evaluation of competing solutions, ALPLA has entrusted Omada to deploy Omada Identity Cloud for managing 23,500 identities across its organization.

ALPLA will have access to Omada's dedicated customer success managers, technical experts and project managers. This collaborative approach ensures a long-term partnership focused on driving success and maximizing value for ALPLA.

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "ALPLA had the foresight to anticipate audit requirements before a business transformation. We look forward to collaborating with ALPLA in their journey towards achieving regulatory compliance and operational excellence. Our IGA solutions will empower ALPLA to streamline processes, enhance security, and pave the way for continued growth across industries."

