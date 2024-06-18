Alpho Expands into Zambian Market

LUSAKA, Zambia, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpho, the multi-award-winning broker known for its renowned chart of the TOP 20 Asian Brands, has announced its entry into the Zambian market. Alpho, licensed and regulated in a stable and secure marketplace, is the preferred choice for participating in global online trading. Opening a live trading account with Alpho is quick and easy, providing immediate access to real markets.

"After expanding across multiple markets worldwide with a focus on Asia, we have chosen Zambia as our gateway to African traders and investors. Zambia possesses all the main preconditions to become a steadily growing economy, succeeding in today's global market hunger for resources and an initiative workforce," said Oleh Shalenyk, Financial Analyst at Alpho.

Alpho has received numerous awards, including being ranked among the TOP 5 brokers by TraderMagazine.com's Best Online Broker poll and maintaining a spot within the world's TOP 10 brokers for Best Customer Service by Forex-Mag.com. Additionally, Alpho was awarded the Best CFDs Broker and Best Retail Forex Broker by the Forex Expo Dubai in 2020.

For more information, visit Alpho's website.

Contact:

+44 203 966 0067

support@alpho.com

Trading is risky, and your entire investment may be at risk. Terms and conditions are available in the legal section of Alpho's website.