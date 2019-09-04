Alogent Processes Nearly 7-Million Mobile Transactions in the U.K., Giving Customers a Choice of how to Engage with their Financial Institution

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Georgia, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alogent (www.alogent.com), a global banking and financial software leader, serving banks, credit unions and building societies in the United States and United Kingdom, today announced it has processed nearly 7-million mobile transactions in the U.K., supporting the country's mandated Image Clearing System (ICS), which requires all cheques now be cleared through an image-based process. With its first deployment in the U.K. market in 2014, Alogent's mobile cheque deposit solution is scalable and flexible, supporting multi-branded deployments at some of the largest U.K. national banks for a simple roll-out and quick-to-market solution on both iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

"In a market where consumer banking behaviour is nearly split in half between in-person versus a mobile or digital channel, we're thrilled to see the continuous adoption of Alogent's mobile cheque deposit solution in the U.K.," said Dede Wakefield, Alogent's CEO. "Our first mobile deployment in-country went live a few years ago at one of the largest banks, giving customers the choice of how they want to transact. We pride ourselves on our commitment to the market, ensuring our solutions are user friendly, flexible to address changing requirements, and ensuring our partner financial institutions meet all ICS and compliance obligations."

Alogent is supported by its longstanding history in the U.K. banking market, touching nearly every cheque processed in-country through its various software solutions across all channels of acquisition. The company's proven deposit automation, item processing, enterprise content and information management, digital banking and loan origination offerings automate the global financial software ecosystem.

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end payment processing, content management, digital banking and loan origination technologies to financial institutions, currently including over 2,400 credit unions, community and regional banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our solutions are versatile, scalable, user-friendly, and exceptionally stable. Because of our relentless focus on innovation, our clients consistently exceed their productivity, financial, and customer experience goals. Learn more about Alogent at www.alogent.com.

Media Inquiries

Alogent

Wendi Klein, VP Marketing & Communications

pr@alogent.com, +1-678-966-0844

Related Links

http://www.alogent.com



SOURCE Alogent