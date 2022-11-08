Almirall opens a new subsidiary for the Czech Republic and Slovakia

The company is appointing David Festa as General Manager of the Czech Republic and Slovakia affiliate

The new affiliate responds to Almirall's expansion strategy to support the company's gradual growth and to offer its treatments to a wider number of people living with dermatological diseases

Almirall will start commercializing Ilumetri®▼ (tildrakizumab) in these two countries for the treatment of adult patients with severe chronic plaque psoriasis, following the recent approval of the reimbursed price

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Almirall S.A. (BME: ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, announced the opening of a new affiliate in the Czech Republic and Slovakia to strengthen its presence in these markets and its leadership in Europe in Medical Dermatology. The subsidiary will be managed from Prague by the recently appointed Czech Republic & Slovakia General Manager, David Festa.

The strategy set for Almirall in the Czech and Slovak markets, where until now the company was commercializing through distributors, is to work towards the launch of new products in these countries to further develop its established portfolio in Medical Dermatology. The company recently received the approval of the reimbursed price for Ilumetri® (tildrakizumab), an anti-IL-23 biologic for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, in these two countries for the treatment of adult patients with severe chronic plaque psoriasis and has initiated its commercialization this month. The product has been continuously growing in EU countries such as Germany, where the anti-IL23 class holds a leading position of new patient market. The market for biologics to treat psoriasis in the Czech Republic and Slovakia amounts to 55 million euros and the growth of the IL-23 class is 47% in 2021 compared to 2020.

"At Almirall, we are on the right track to become the leading medical dermatology company in Europe, which implies expanding our presence in Eastern Europe. Following the launch of our biologic for psoriasis in Poland early this year, we continue consolidating our portfolio in the Czech and Slovak markets that offer great business opportunities," stated Paolo Cionini, Almirall's Chief Commercial Officer of EU & International. "We are always on the lookout for new expansion options to complete our presence in this geography," he added.

With the addition of these new subsidiary, Almirall now has 14 global affiliates strategically located in Europe and the United States and is present in more than 70 countries. In this way, the company continues its global approach to meet the unmet needs of patients with dermatological diseases around the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1217694/Almirall_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Almirall, S.A.