Allspring Global Investments Recognizes Global Equity Enhanced Income Fund's Successful Three-Year Anniversary[1]

Fund has delivered 6% annual yield for clients1

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments, a leading independent global asset management firm with $547 billion2 in assets under advisement, is expanding the distribution of its Global Equity Enhanced Income (GEEI) Fund as it hits the three-year anniversary. Since inception, the GEEI Fund has delivered both high, consistent income and meaningful capital appreciation for investors.

In the past three years, market volatility and economic uncertainty have challenged investors to adjust allocations to achieve sustainable and diversified returns. Income-generating equity strategies have gained traction with investors looking for high, consistent yield from diverse sources of income while also retaining exposure to long-term market growth.

Allspring's GEEI Fund is designed to provide consistent quarterly income alongside capturing the growth potential of global equities. The fund invests in companies with attractive valuations and above-market-average dividends and enhancing income by using an active option overlay strategy. Since inception, the fund has averaged a 6% annual yield across share classes and has generated a total return of 9.9% on an annualised basis (after fees and costs).

Head of International Multi-Asset Portfolio Management Eddie Cheng, also one of the fund's portfolio managers, commented, "Since launching GEEI in 2020, we've experienced a global pandemic, spiraling inflation, and a historically fast central bank rate hiking cycle. It's been an eventful time, but we're really pleased with how this strategy has performed. We believe our 'quantamental' approach combining the power of quantitative analysis alongside a fundamental review process has been key to our success."

"We are excited to see one of our flagship strategies achieve a three-year track record," commented Andy Sowerby, head of the International Client Group. "We remain committed to delivering more for our clients as we help investors navigate the complex global financial landscape. This fund has proven to be a valuable income diversifier and a great complement to more traditional income sources, such as bonds and money markets."

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management firm with more than $547 billion in assets under advisement2, over 20 offices globally, and investment teams supported by more than 460 investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. For more information, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.

1) Past performance is not a guarantee or reliable indicator of future results.

2) As of June 30, 2023. Figures include discretionary and non-discretionary assets.

Market risk : securities may decline in value due to factors affecting securities markets generally, and equity securities generally have greater price volatility than debt securities. Smaller-company securities risk : securities of companies with smaller market capitalisations tend to be more volatile and less liquid than securities of larger companies. Geographic concentration risk : investments concentrated in specific geographic regions and markets may be subject to greater volatility due to economic downturns and other factors affecting the specific geographic regions. Global investment risk : securities of certain jurisdictions may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value and may be affected by uncertainties such as international political developments, currency fluctuations and other developments in the laws and regulations of countries in which an investment may be made. Derivatives risk : the use of derivatives presents risks different from, and possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in traditional securities. The use of derivatives can lead to losses because of adverse movements in the price or value of the underlying asset, index or rate, which may be magnified by certain features of the derivatives. ESG risk : applying an ESG screen for security selection may result in lost opportunity in a security or industry resulting in possible underperformance relative to peers. ESG screens are dependent on third-party data and errors in the data may result in the incorrect inclusion or exclusion of a security.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and is for professional, institutional, or qualified clients/investors. Not for retail use outside the U.S.

THIS MATERIAL DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION AND IN ANY CASE IS NOT INTENDED TO BE USED IN ANY JURISDICTION OR TO ANY PERSON WHERE IT WOULD BE UNAUTHORIZED OR UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

Allspring Global Investments™ is the trade name for the asset management companies of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC. These companies include Allspring Global Investments (UK) Limited (Allspring UK), an investment management company authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, and Allspring Global Investments Luxembourg S.A., authorised and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier. Allspring Luxembourg has branches in Frankfurt, Paris and Milan and is allowed to provide services on a cross-border basis in the EEA. For the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, material that is approved for UK distribution is approved by Allspring UK. ALL-09152023-aqzrhq5o

