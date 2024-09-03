Allpowers to Exhibit at IFA 2024 in Berlin

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allpowers, a leading name in portable power solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the IFA 2024 exhibition, taking place from September 6th to 10th. Visitors can find Allpowers at Hall 2.2, Booth 203, where the company will be showcasing some of its most popular products in Europe, including the Allpowers R600, R1500, and R2500. Additionally, Allpowers will unveil its new brand, Powiser, which focuses on home energy storage solutions. The highlight of the Powiser display will be the debut of the Powiser Ultra 7500, a groundbreaking portable power station designed for home and workshop use.

POWISER

Introducing the Powiser Ultra 7500

The Powiser Ultra 7500 is engineered to meet the power demands of modern homes and workshops. With a massive capacity of 5120Wh, this portable power station can power 99% of home appliances, including refrigerators and washing machines. It features a pure sine wave bidirectional inverter that ensures stable voltage, safeguarding your devices from damage.

Key Features of Powiser Ultra 7500:

Massive Capacity:

With 5120Wh, it can power nearly all home devices, offering extensive backup power. UPS Functionality: Equipped with an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) feature, the Powiser Ultra 7500 ensures that sensitive devices such as desktop PCs and file servers remain operational during power outages, preventing data loss or damage.

Versatile Charging Options: The Powiser Ultra 7500 supports multiple charging methods, including AC, DC, and car charging, providing flexibility and convenience for various scenarios.

IP54 Waterproof Rating: Designed with durability in mind, the Powiser Ultra 7500 is IP54 rated, offering protection against dust and water splashes.

Heavy-Duty Portable Design: Built to be robust yet portable, making it ideal for both stationary and mobile power needs.

Parallel Machine Function: Allows for parallel operation, increasing the power output when needed.

Allows for parallel operation, increasing the power output when needed. Visual Monitoring: The Powiser app, accessible via Bluetooth, 4G, or Wi-Fi, provides real-time monitoring of the power station's performance. Users can monitor AC charging power, parallel power output, high voltage PV power, AC discharging power, DC discharging power, total charging power, and remaining time for charging and discharging. The app also offers timed charge and discharge control for added

About Allpowers:

Since 2010, ALLPOWERS has focused on the research and design of portable power station and foldable solar panel, we committed to providing clean, green and sustainable power solutions.

