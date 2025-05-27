ALLPACK INDONESIA 2025: Featuring Innovations in Packaging, Plastics, Processing, Printing, Recycling & Pharmaceuticals, Strengthening Indonesia- Italy Synergy in Innovation and Sustainability

MILAN, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global industries prioritize efficiency, sustainability, and innovation, International collaboration is crucial to advancing sustainability. A key example is the growing industrial relationship between Indonesia and Italy. In December 2023, Indonesia's imports from Italy reached USD 1.89 billion, a 27.23% increase from the previous year, highlighting strong demand for Italy's advanced technologies and sustainable solutions.

To enhance this momentum, Krista Exhibitions supported by the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Italy, ITPC Milan, and the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Southeast Asia will host an exclusive press conference in Milan on 26 May 2025. This press conference will introduce ALLPACK INDONESIA 2025, its 24th edition in Indonesia, an international exhibition set to take place from 21 to 24 October 2025 at Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo), Kemayoran.

ALLPACK INDONESIA 2025 is expected to feature over 1,500 exhibitors and attract more than 80,000 professional visitors from 54 countries, positioning it as one of the largest and most influential trade shows in Southeast Asia. The exhibition will spotlight the latest innovations across six core sectors: packaging, plastics, processing, printing, recycling, and pharmaceuticals, all of which are evolving rapidly to meet global standards of sustainability and efficiency.

Italian companies renowned for their state-of-the-art machinery, engineering excellence, and environmentally friendly technologies are invited to participate and fully explore Indonesia's dynamic manufacturing landscape. With its strategic geographical location, skilled workforce, and growing domestic demand, Indonesia offers a highly promising market for international investment and industrial cooperation.

ALLPACK INDONESIA 2025 will feature a specialized Hosted Buyers Program that offers travel and lodging assistance for eligible buyers. The event will feature business matching opportunities, technical seminars, and knowledge-sharing forums to promote enhanced market insight and sustainable strategic alliances.

Daud D. Salim, CEO of Krista Exhibitions, warmly welcomes the involvement of Italian industry leaders. He noted that ALLPACK INDONESIA is not only a platform to showcase cutting-edge technologies but also a strategic arena for fostering industrial collaboration between Indonesia and Italy. With Indonesia's rapidly expanding market and the growing commitment to sustainable progress, ALLPACK INDONESIA 2025 holds tremendous potential to foster impactful, future-focused cooperation.

