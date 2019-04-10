Alligator Bioscience to present new preclinical data on ATOR-1015 at PEGS Boston

LUND, Sweden, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX), today announces that Chief Medical Officer Charlotte Russell, MD, PhD, will give an oral presentation on its bispecific CTLA-4 x OX40 antibody ATOR-1015 at PEGS, the Essential Protein Engineering Summit, in Boston, US on April 10 2019.

The presentation will showcase new preclinical tumor-localization data for ATOR-1015 demonstrating that ATOR-1015 physically localizes to the tumor in an experimental tumor model using a live imaging computerized technique. Dr Russell will also provide an overview of the preclinical data package and outline the ongoing clinical study.

"The new imaging data allow us to visualize the impressive tumor-localizing properties of ATOR-1015, and further reinforce the concept of selective activation of the immune system in the tumor area. This offers great potential for a superior profile for ATOR-1015 compared to existing CTLA-4 therapies, and we eagerly await the outcome of the ongoing clinical study", said Per Norlén CEO of Alligator Bioscience.

ATOR-1015 is Alligator's wholly-owned, next generation CTLA-4 bispecific antibody developed for tumor-directed immunotherapy with increased capability of regulatory T-cell depletion. Binding to two different immune receptors – checkpoint receptor CTLA-4 and co-stimulatory receptor OX40 – immune activation is increased in areas where both target molecules are expressed at high levels, notably in the tumor microenvironment, which is believed to reduce adverse immune reactions.

Existing preclinical data have already demonstrated superior efficacy of ATOR-1015 compared to mono-targeting CTLA-4 and OX40 antibodies, as well as synergistic effects in combination with a PD-1 blocking antibody.

The preclinical data package further supports the continued clinical development of ATOR-1015, currently under evaluation in a first-in-human Phase I study (NCT03782467). Results of this study are expected to read out in the second half of 2020.

Presentation title: Bringing the Tumor-Directed CTLA-4 x OX40 Bispecific Antibody, ATOR-1015, into the Clinic.

Date/Time: April 10 at 8:40 a.m. EDT (14.40 CEST).

Dr Charlotte Russell will also participate in a panel discussion; "Women in Science – Inspired Professional and Personal Stories", taking place at 7:25 a.m. EDT (1:25 p.m. CEST) in the Oncology program track.

