Alligator Bioscience appoints Andreas Johannesson as interim Chief Financial Officer

LUND, Sweden, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) announced today that Andreas Johannesson has been appointed interim CFO, effective 5 March 2020. The recruitment process for a permanent CFO is ongoing. As previously announced, Per-Olof Schrewelius will leave the position as CFO at Alligator.

Andreas brings to Alligator a wealth of experience from various CFO, interim CFO and other financial positions in international companies like Metso, Haldex, Åhléns, Fitness24Seven and orthopedic business TeamOlmed. Andreas also has a background in strategic consultancy within R&D and Innovation through appointments at McKinsey and Connecta.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes six lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: mitazalimab (ADC-1013), ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 (co-developed with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.), ATOR-1144 and AC101 (in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.). Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 55 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

