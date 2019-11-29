Alligator Bioscience AB appoints Chief Operating Officer

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced that the company has appointed Dr Malin Carlsson as Chief Operating Officer. She most recently comes from a position as Vice President, Head of Translational Medicine at Ferring Pharmaceuticals in Copenhagen.

In Alligator's management team, Malin Carlsson will have overall responsibility for the company's clinical projects, with emphasis on the development plans for the candidate drugs mitazalimab (ADC-1013) and ATOR-1015, both of which are planned to start phase II clinical studies in 2020.

"I am very pleased with the successful recruitment of Malin Carlsson to Alligator. Her international experience in leading clinical development and in building development organizations will significantly strengthen our clinical capacity. This is crucial in the phase we are in now, with two products on the way to phase II and another product in clinical phase I. We look forward to welcoming Malin to Lund and to our management team," said Per Norlén, CEO of Alligator Bioscience.

Malin Carlsson is a medical doctor with specialist qualifications and a PhD in clinical immunology. She also has many years of industrial experience from various senior roles in major international pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca, Nycomed, Takeda and Ferring. Malin Carlsson will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Alligator on January 1, 2020.

"To be able to contribute and develop the cancer treatment of the future is an opportunity that is too good to turn down. With my broad experience from clinical studies in immunology and of strategic organizational development in the pharmaceutical industry, I hope to add know-how that will make a difference. I really look forward to becoming part of Alligator," said Malin Carlsson.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes six lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: mitazalimab (ADC-1013), ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 (co-developed with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.), ATOR-1144 and AC101 (in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.). Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 55 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

