Allied Telesis wins Gold and Silver in 2020 IT World Awards

Innovative Cybersecurity and Wi-Fi Solutions Recognized in Global Awards Competition

SAN JOSE, California, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Telesis announced today that it has achieved double success in the prestigious 15th Annual Network Products Guide 2020 IT World Awards®. Its Self-Defending Network won GOLD for the best Endpoint Security solution amongst stiff competition. In the hotly contested Wireless Solutions category, the company's No Compromise Wi-Fi won a SILVER award.

The Allied Telesis Self-Defending Network is an automated threat response solution that instantly shuts down cyberattacks before they can cause damage. Compatible with industry-leading firewalls and requiring no agent software on endpoint devices, installation is easy, and network protection starts immediately.

No Compromise Wi-Fi is the world's first wireless solution to support single-channel and multi-channel radio architectures simultaneously. This hybrid system gives customers the flexibility to exploit each architecture's benefits for a better roaming experience and high-capacity throughput. This unique combination leads to improved user experience and reduced infrastructure complexity and cost. The company plans to add Wi-Fi 6 access points to its existing range of hybrid APs in the near future.

"We're delighted that these solutions have won against the toughest competition," said Graham Walker, VP Sales and Marketing for Allied Telesis, "because each addresses a critical network requirement: wireless reliability and network security. We've brought practical, easy-to-use solutions that deliver real and immediate value to our customers and are proud to be recognized for that."

For more information or a demo of our Self-Defending Network or our No Compromise Wi-Fi, please contact us today.

About Allied Telesis

For over 30 years, Allied Telesis has been delivering reliable, intelligent connectivity for everything from enterprise organizations to complex, critical infrastructure projects around the globe. We continually innovate the way services and applications are offered and managed, resulting in increased value and lower operating costs. Visit us online at www.alliedtelesis.com

About the IT World Awards

The Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision-makers and end-users informed in all areas of information technology and cybersecurity. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America, and organizations from all over the world participate each year. Learn more about the IT World Awards at https://networkproductsguide.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/884909/Allied_Telesis_Inc___Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.alliedtelesis.com



SOURCE Allied Telesis