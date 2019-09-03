Allied Irish Banks Selects nCino's Cloud-based Bank Operating System to Power Its Digital Transformation Strategy

- Partnership heralds continued momentum of nCino's EMEA expansion as major Irish bank seeks to enhance multiple business lines

- Accenture will act as systems implementation partner, building on the recent expansion of its alliance with nCino

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced Allied Irish Banks (AIB) will be adopting nCino's Bank Operating System to grow the bank's core business, beginning with its Asset Finance division. AIB is partnering with nCino to fuel its growth strategy and provide an enhanced digital experience to its full range of customers across the bank.

As one of Ireland's 'Big Four' banks, operating the full range of financial and banking services across The Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and globally, AIB maintains more than €143 billion in assets. AIB's first implementation of nCino will be utilizing the Equipment Leasing and Finance Solution for its Asset Finance Group. The bank will also be adopting nCino's Customer Engagement solution, as well as the Partner Portal functionality. These features will streamline operations across the bank and enhance visibility, providing a seamless customer experience and improved workflow functionality for employees.

Accenture will be acting as the systems implementation partner. nCino and Accenture have been working together in the U.S. since 2014 and, in February 2019, expanded the scope of their alliance to include EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

"It is more important than ever before to deliver an outstanding experience to our customers, which makes this the right time for AIB to enhance its digital functions and grow its competitive edge. This initial implementation is part of an ongoing process as AIB continues to develop its offerings across the business to meet changing customer needs and match developments in the Irish economy," said Pullen Daniel, Managing Director at nCino. "We're very excited to be working with AIB as we share their customer-first philosophy. There's great potential to scale their use of nCino as they continue to expand and grow their competitive advantage as a leader in Ireland."

Peter Swan, Head of Credit Transformation at Allied Irish Banks added, "It's important to us to put our customers first, at the same time, however, our employees also expect to have the best technology in order to provide the best services. Using nCino will give both our employees and customers a holistic view throughout all stages of the process. nCino is a fast-moving, innovative company and we selected them in order to bring greater visibility and transparency into our organization, improve and streamline workflow, and ultimately provide an enhanced customer experience. We're very excited for the future, especially given that the scalability in the nCino product suite means that we will be able to expand usage into new lines of business in the future."

Billy O'Connell, a managing director in Accenture's Banking practice in Ireland, said, "Financial services and fintechs are moving past the disruptive phase, and the value of collaboration between players is clear. This latest implementation with AIB is a testament to the strength of nCino, Accenture and AIB as not only leaders in their industries, but also as organizations that understand the value of cooperation. We're very pleased to be playing a major role in this deployment and look forward to the continued success of our expanded partnership with nCino."

A cloud-based solution, nCino empowers bank employees and leaders with insight into their organisation through an end-to-end solution combining customer relationship management (CRM), loan origination, workflow, account opening, onboarding, enterprise content management and instant reporting capabilities. nCino integrates with a bank's core and transactional systems, while replacing point solutions and manual-based processes.

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud-banking. Its Bank Operating System improves employee efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all lines of business. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 250 financial institutions globally whose assets range in size from $200 million to $2 trillion. A proven leader, nCino is part of the Forbes Cloud 100 and was named the #1 "Best Fintech to Work For" by American Banker. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.

About AIB

AIB is a financial services group operating in Ireland and Great Britain. AIB provides a range of services to retail, business and corporate customers, and hold market-leading positions in key segments in Ireland. AIB operates in Great Britain, as Allied Irish Bank (GB), and in Northern Ireland as First Trust Bank. AIB's purpose is to back customers to achieve their dreams and ambitions.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions - underpinned by the world's largest delivery network - Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

