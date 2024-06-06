Allied Global Marketing Promotes Melanie Wills to Managing Director, EMEA

LONDON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Global Marketing (Allied), a full-service integrated marketing agency working with the world's leading entertainment, consumer and lifestyle brands, today announced the promotion of Melanie Wills to Managing Director, EMEA, effective immediately.

Based in London and reporting to Adam Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer and Kelly Estrella, Chief of Marketing Operations, Wills is charged with overseeing operational aspects of the company's business across the UK and EMEA region, as well as spearheading new business initiatives and managing client relations. Wills joined the company in 2022 as Head of UK/European Partnerships where she built the Partnership division for the EMEA market, growing the team and the client roster to include major theatrical studios, streamers, and gaming publishers, and delivering partnerships with major brands to support client releases with significant earned media and above the line media coverage.

In this new role, Wills will oversee the expansion and development of Allied's comprehensive suite of solutions across Paid, Earned and Owned Media, Creative Solutions and Strategy & Innovation. Wills will leverage her expertise to orchestrate strategic campaigns, optimize resource allocation and foster innovative approaches that propel Allied towards sustained growth. She'll continue to work with top-tier clients such as Amazon MGM Studios, Frontier Developments and Sega as well as select projects for Sony and Studiocanal, to name a few.

"Melanie's promotion is a testament to her exceptional leadership skills and her dedication to driving success for our clients," said Cunnigham.

Prior to joining Allied, Wills was Head of Partnerships for CompareTheMarket.com, a UK price comparison website for insurance products that is part of the BGL Group. Before that, she was at London-based agency Lime Communications as Account Director on the Twentieth Century Fox Europe business.

