Allica Chooses Lendscape to Power Better Business Banking

LONDON, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Challenger bank Allica has selected Lendscape, the leading provider of commercial lending technology, as the core platform for its asset finance operations.

Following a year of exceptional growth, Allica - the only bank built for established SMEs and Europe's fastest-growing fintech - has positioned itself as a major force in business banking and continues to scale at pace. Allica selected Lendscape's asset finance platform to support that momentum following a successful trial in a sandbox environment.

"Our growth shows just how strong the demand is for a better kind of business banking," said Niv Subramanian, Deputy CEO at Allica. "We've invested heavily in our digital infrastructure so we can scale quickly and keep delivering the support SMEs need to thrive. That means using technology that's flexible, intuitive, and fits seamlessly into our ecosystem, and Lendscape proved from day one that they could deliver all three."

Lendscape's API-first platform will enable Allica to scale, integrate easily with other systems, and innovate, enabling rapid change to market demands.

"We share Allica's commitment to improving SME finance and making it easier for businesses to access the funding they need to grow," said Steve Taplin, Chief Product Officer at Lendscape. "As a company, we've made a long-term investment in asset finance technology and innovation – and we back it up with transparency, trust, and a deep understanding of the market. Giving Allica early sandbox access was part of that approach: letting them see first-hand how easily our platform integrates, performs, and adapts."

"One of the things that stood out about Lendscape was their openness and clarity," said Conrad Ford, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Allica. "In our earliest conversations, they were upfront about where they were on the journey.Since then, we've seen the strength of their technological foundations, the quality of the team, and the alignment in our ambitions. Their API-first platform gives us the flexibility and speed we need to keep evolving our ecosystem and stay ahead of customers' expectations."

"Working with Allica has been a perfect fit; they're bold, fast-moving, and customer-centric," said Sunny Bhachu, Regional Commercial Director at Lendscape. "We're proud to be part of their journey and excited to help them scale with confidence."

About Lendscape

Lendscape is the world's leading technology provider for all forms of secured finance.

With over 50 years of experience and in-depth industry understanding, our dynamic team has designed, developed, and delivered secured lending technology to over 40 markets and some of the worlds' most prestigious banking and financial services providers.

Lendscape supports a range of working capital and asset finance solutions such as factoring, invoice discounting, supply chain finance, asset-based lending as well as asset finance and many other forms of specialist finance.

To learn more, visit www.lendscape.com.

About Allica Bank

Allica is a bank built especially for established businesses with between 5 and 250 employees.

These businesses make up a third of UK employment and turnover, yet they're overlooked by the big banks with a service that is increasingly impersonal, inconvenient, and poor value.

Allica Bank is on a mission to give established businesses the banking they deserve. That means a current account that rewards business owners for using it, a relationship manager whose name and number they actually know, and powerful tools and technology that make their life easier, not harder.

It's how business banking used to be, just better.

It's proving to be a winning combination. Allica was named the UK's fastest-growing company in The Sunday Times' Top 100 in 2024 and was awarded the number two spot in its 100 Tech list in 2025. The firm has also topped Deloitte's Fast 50 for two consecutive years and was ranked by Sifted as the fastest growing start up in Europe. Allica's annual revenue growth makes it the fastest-growing fintech ever, with it breaking into yearly profitability in 2023 with a substantial balance sheet.

Allica's ambition is to gain 10% market share in the next five years in order to help change the established SME market for the better.

Media Contact Info:



Iain Gomersall, Lendscape

Email: iain.gomersall@lendscape.com