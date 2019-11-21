Alliance to End Plastic Waste Welcomes Four New Companies to Its Global Coalition to Help Combat Plastic Waste in the Environment

--SUEZ COO Jean-Marc Boursier Appointed Newest Officer--

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) announced four new companies from across the plastics value chain have joined its ranks in an effort to help end plastic waste in the environment. The new members, Charter NEX Films, Milliken & Company, Pregis and Geocycle add to AEPW's membership diversity, representing the manufacture and production of specialty films, specialty chemicals, protective packaging and waste management, respectively. The companies bring AEPW's global membership to 42, up from 27 at its January launch. The Alliance also announced that Jean-Marc Boursier, COO of SUEZ, a global leader for environmental services, has joined David Taylor, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Procter & Gamble and Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell as an Officer of the Alliance, following the successful tenure of Veolia's Laurent Auguste.

"It's a great source of pride that in one of my first public announcements I get to celebrate the continued growth of the Alliance by welcoming these new members," said AEPW's president and CEO Jacob Duer. "Everyone agrees: plastic waste does not belong in our ocean, or anywhere in the environment. The reach, expertise and commitment of these four companies is going to help us advance our comprehensive approach to addressing this global challenge, while simultaneously developing sustainable solutions," he added.

"I am honored to take on the position of Officer in the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. In SUEZ, we have been working for more than a decade to make recycled resources from plastic waste to protect the environment, and we are keen to contribute our expertise to the Alliance. Beyond prevention at the source, we should all together enable the creation of scalable and replicable clean-up systems, waste collection and plastic recovery solutions, especially in Asia, India and Africa," Boursier said.

Membership in the Alliance continues to expand as companies see tangible projects begin to take shape.

"Through harnessing the power of innovation and collaboration, Charter NEX is committed to creating new end-of-life solutions for plastic waste and serving as a partner to our customers in achieving their sustainable packaging objectives," said Kathy Bolhous, Chief Executive Officer of Charter NEX Films. "We are proud to join the Alliance and join forces with leading members of the value chain to put an end to plastic waste in the environment."

"This partnership supports Milliken's 2025 sustainability goals which include, among others, to advance innovations geared at solving the plastics end-of-life challenge," added Halsey M. Cook, President and CEO for Milliken & Company. "Through our cross-market reach, we strive to bring people together to make a positive impact on the world. The Alliance to End Plastic Waste amplifies our voice and invites meaningful collaboration in the process."

"Our vision at Pregis not only underscores a commitment to protective packaging, but a higher purpose – rooted in sustainability and supporting communities across the globe," said Kevin Baudhuin, President and CEO of Pregis. "Joining the Alliance to End Plastic Waste provides us with a unique opportunity to collaborate with passionate, like-minded thought leaders eager to create positive change for the planet. This platform will allow us to be an integral part of solving a complex challenge."

"Through its innovative solutions, Geocycle is at the forefront of rethinking waste challenges. We are committed to contributing toward a cleaner environment. Our global footprint allows us the unique opportunity to support the Alliance objectives, as we are actively present in its geographical focus locations" said Axel Pieters, Head of Geocycle. "We are extensively working with key stakeholders to manage non-recyclable plastic waste through pre- and co-processing. Geocycle is excited to partner with AEPW and to work with the entire value chain of plastic waste management in order to move towards finding a comprehensive solution for this complex challenge."

To address the global issue of plastic waste in the environment, the Alliance is applying a comprehensive, integrated strategy that will address the breadth of the challenge, rather than a single aspect of the problem. The expertise of each sector, the collective resources and reach of companies from around the world and insights from those that operate in the regions where the challenge is greatest will ensure that the Alliance will make a tangible impact on helping to remove plastic waste from the environment.

Launched in January 2019 with 27 founding members, the Alliance now includes 42 companies around the world that make, use, sell, process, collect and recycle plastics. This includes chemical and plastic manufacturers, consumer goods companies, retailers, converters and waste management companies. Member companies have committed over $1.0 billion with the goal of investing $1.5 billion over the next five years to help end plastic waste in the environment through a comprehensive, integrated strategy focusing on:

Infrastructure development to collect and manage waste and increase recycling, especially in developing countries; Innovation to advance and scale new technologies that minimize waste, make recycling and recovering plastics easier and create value from all post-use plastics; Education and engagement of governments at all levels, businesses and communities to mobilize action; and, Clean up of concentrated areas of plastic waste already in the environment, particularly major rivers that that carry vast amounts of land-based plastic waste to the ocean, to keep waste from reaching the ocean in the first place.

The World Business Council for Sustainable Development is a founding strategic partner, helping to bring together the entire business community and enhance mutual efforts to end plastic waste in the environment.

