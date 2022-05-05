ALLCLEAR TRAVEL INSURANCE: PROPORTION OF BRITS PLANNING AN OVERSEAS SUMMER HOLIDAY DOUBLES IN A YEAR
05 May, 2022, 07:00 BST
LONDON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of Britons planning an overseas summer holiday has almost doubled since this time last year - rising from 34% to 64% in 12-months, according to research from AllClear Travel Insurance.
As an integral part of its research that tracks travel trends over time, AllClear asked a representative sample of 2,016 adults about their overseas holiday plans for this summer, and compared results to a similar survey conducted this time last year. The results have given the strongest indication yet of just how much traveller confidence has returned in the last year.
Key findings:
- Relaxing in the sun is top of the list for holidays this summer - with twice as many people this year wanting a relaxing beach holiday abroad (29%, up from 15% this time last year). In addition, the percentage of people wanting a pampering hotel break by the pool has also doubled (rising from 10% to 20%). Adventurous holidays this summer are second to the simple holiday pleasures that many people have so evidently missed over the last two pandemic years.
- Resurgent travel demand for the summer period is also strong among older travellers, with 46% of over 65-year-olds planning a holiday abroad this summer - up from 33% last year. For those declaring a pre-existing medical condition, the sentiment was very much the same, with 58% looking forward to an overseas holiday this summer.
- AllClear's research suggests the pent-up demand for overseas travel has not been seriously compromised by recent cost-of-living hikes that many households have had to deal with. Whilst 87% of people surveyed indicated they would be making cutbacks in the weeks ahead, holidays were not first in line for attention. Spending on clothes and luxuries (42%), restaurants and eating out (43%) emerged as the key areas where people would prune their spending, before considering cuts to food shopping (24%) and holiday spend (25%). This trend was consistent across all age groups.
Chris Rolland, CEO at AllClear commented: "Travel disruption over Easter at airports was a headache for many, but it did indicate a level of pent-up demand for overseas travel, following two years of lockdown and travel restrictions. The travel industry really needs a strong bounce-back and we're already gearing up for a very busy summer period by significantly increasing our headcount to meet that demand."
SOURCE AllClear Travel Insurance
