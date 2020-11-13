Allbirds asks customers to Pay it to the Planet, raising prices on Black Friday to combat Climate Change

Break Tradition, not the planet

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday – historically a frenzied day of discounts and buyers' remorse. This year, the stakes are even higher; the Covid-19 pandemic has pulled back the curtain on the fashion industry and has revealed its gluttonous "more is more" mindset, resulting in stockpiled inventory and even surplus bonfires. Black Friday deals may satiate momentary desire, but their impact on the planet is a lot more long-lasting. That's why Allbirds wanted to do things a bit differently this year, flipping tradition and doubling down on their commitment to sustainability. On November 27th, instead of slashing their prices like everyone else, they'll be raising them.