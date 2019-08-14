All Pooches Welcome: New Website From Webbox Natural Showcases the Ultimate Pet-friendly Venues Across the UK Ahead of International Dog Day

MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading pet food brand, Webbox Natural, has taken to the streets of the UK and compiled a list of the most pet-friendly places to visit.

From pubs and cafes to places to stay, the pet food brand has shared its findings on popular hot spots and hidden gems from across the UK on its new website, 'Pets Are Welcome' (P.A.W).

The new website will help dog-owners find the best pet-friendly venues around the UK, from pubs to outdoor spaces and accommodation

An evolving guide, P.A.W encourages urbanites to share their favourite places to take their furry friend, in addition to seeking out new and exciting locations to visit, including popular parks and walks to some more unusual suggestions, including secret gardens, record shops and hotels.

Utilising a simple map, city dwellers can plan a fun day out without having to leave their furry friend at home.

Venues featured on the guide will also receive a complimentary Webbox Natural treat pack including a selection of treats, dog food samples, and Webbox branded drinking bowls and treat jars.

Julie Butcher, head of marketing at Webbox Natural, comments: "Pets are firmly considered as one of the family and we've seen a huge rise in pet owners wanting to include their four-legged companion in their days out and even their holidays.

"We wanted to create the ultimate pet-friendly guide so people could instantly know where and when they can take their pet, especially in city centres where it is a fairly new concept.

"We encourage anyone to visit to our website to submit their recommendations to fellow pet lovers – whether that's a special local, a P.A.W café or even a memorable city stroll."

The initiative is sponsored by Webbox Natural, whose products are derived from 100 per cent natural ingredients. Suitable for all breeds of dogs and cats, no matter the size, they feature no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

Visit www.webboxpaw.co.uk.

For more information about Webbox Natural please visit www.webbox.co.uk tweet us @WebboxPetFood or contact us on Facebook via www.facebook.com/WebboxNatural.

Webbox create innovative food, treats and toys that give your pets not just what they need but also what they really want so they can get more joy out of every single moment. Toys that surprise and excite, food that is drool - worthingly tasty and of course super healthy, so they have the vitality to play.

At Webbox we try to see the world from their point of view, so we can understand what they want, not just what they need. And we put all of our understanding, love, fun and inventiveness into everything we make.

