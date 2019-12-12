All-In-One Augmented Reality Platform for Wines, Beers, and Spirits Brands to Get Closer to Their Consumers

Enter DRNK AR app, developed by Singapore-based start-up Omniaz, the app taps into the power of augmented reality and artificial intelligence (AI) to create an entirely new experience for consumers, merchants, and producers of alcoholic beverages. Aiming higher than what most individual brands or mobile applications have done, Omniaz envisions using AR and AI in a way that can exponentially escalate sales when used to do more than entertain.

AR and AI as Tools to Influence Buyer Decision Process

Purchasing anxiety is common when it comes to buying alcoholic beverages. With a lack of knowledge on the drinks, they might end up walking away without making a purchase, or choose to buy the same safe option that they always fall back on.

With DRNK AR, consumers only need to download the app and scan any label on a bottle of wine, beer, or liquor, and they will be presented with a plethora of information about the drink which can play a part in the buyer decision process. Basic product details such as origin, aromas, tasting notes, best food pairings, as well as digital marketing assets such as brand videos and e-commerce links are all displayed in an immersive and engaging AR format.

To harness the wealth of data from daily users, DRNK has designed a platform for business users to access valuable consumer insights (anonymised). The platform also serves as a scalable and flexible technological solution which allows any brands to launch, customise, and manage their own AR content assets in order to stand out among competitors.

Gamification for Marketing Campaigns and Complementing Trade Fairs

Aside from turning passive shelf space into an interactive advertising and communication channel, the DRNK AR app can also be used for staff training, as well as in marketing campaigns and trade shows.

In partnership with Wine Connection -- Southeast Asia's biggest wine retailer -- DRNK launched a Christmas campaign in Singapore which turns all local Wine Connection outlets into full AR-experience stores. Over 500 wine bottle labels in all Wine Connection stores have been optimised to be used with the DRNK AR app. With a simple scan using the app, an animated Santa Claus will come to life in front of customers' eyes.

In the festive spirit of giving, they have taken the application of AR to another level by gamifying the campaign. A total of SGD50,000 worth of prizes are up for grabs -- all shoppers need to do is to scan any wine bottle in store and they will be visited by Father Christmas who comes bearing gifts which they can redeem on the spot.

Within a week of the campaign's launch, the app saw over 7,000 instances of AR interactions traced back to the campaign touchpoints -- indicating the consumers' readiness to receive information be engaged by brands through AR.

Global Launch Slated for 2020

A global launch is in the pipeline for DRNK AR -- with Omniaz scheduling the release of their Global Partner Programme in the later half of 2020.

Structured as a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, the launch will see DRNK collaborating with partner brands across the world. French wine Fat Bastard as well as Chilean wine PengWine is already on board with their own unique AR experiences to truly stand out from the other bottles on the shelves.

With futuristic innovations like Omniaz's DRNK AR app, the alcoholic beverage industry seems set to connect with the next generation of consumers in a way never imagined before.

For more information, please visit www.letsdrnk.com or www.letsdrnk.com/business

