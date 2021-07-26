Alkyl Polyglucoside Demand to Surpass 550 KT by 2021 End, as Green Surfactant Gains Traction in Ingredients Business: Fact MR

- Excellent interfacial activity, foaming performance and wettability Makes Alkyl Polyglucoside a Preferred Green Surfactant

- The alkyl polyglucoside market survey identifies key factors enabling growth across various segments, including types and processing method. It also profiles leading vendors and highlights strategies adopted by them to increase sales in the alkyl polyglucoside Market

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global alkyl polyglucoside market is poised to expand at a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. The alkyl polyglucoside business swelled at around 5.9% CAGR during its historical period from 2016 to 2020.

Despite challenges posed amid COVID-19, the alkyl polyglucoside market managed exhibiting impressive 7.7% growth in 2021 and totaled 584 KT by the end of the year. Fact MR Survey also predicts application in industrial and institutional cleaners to surge by 0.6% to 91KT in 2021, while demand in admixtures for plaster, concrete and cement to register 0.1% negative growth to total 26KT in the same year.

According to the study, the demand is propelled due to its bio-degradable nature and usage in numerous applications such industrial, personal care, and cosmetics. It is popularly known to be adaptable due to its superior surface activity, non-irritating, and non-toxic properties. Its use as a cleaning and emulsification agent is expected to drive its adoption application across diverse industries.

Growing population and urbanization has improved awareness among consumers, therefore, positively affecting the demand outlook. Willingness among consumers to spend on advanced solutions for improved laundry operations and increasing efficacy also will bode well for the market.

Driven by these factors, the demand for fabric softeners, soaps, and detergent powders will rise. Alkyl polyglucoside surfactants are non-ionic surfactants and are the primary raw materials used in the production of detergents. Growing economic prosperity and purchasing power is therefore contributing towards the sales of cosmetics, homecare, personal care, and other consumer products that utilize alkyl polyglucoside in their raw materials.

"Consumer goods manufacturers are focusing on highlighting the health hazards associated with traditional surfactant and are marketing their products as safer alternatives. Besides spending on marketing strategies, they are shifting towards eco-friendlier alternatives to synthetic chemicals. This will aid the overall scope for expansion of alky polyglucoside market," says Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Alkyl Polyglucoside Market Survey

Europe is expected to dominate global market backed by demand from Germany , which is the largest consumer of cosmetics and personal care products.

is expected to dominate global market backed by demand from , which is the largest consumer of cosmetics and personal care products. Home care products are expected to dominate the application segment driven by rising demand on account of rising per capita income and urbanization, which also is encouraging sales of biodegradable products.

The U.S. is expected to dominate as one of the early adopter of technologically advanced goods and production processes. Besides this, stringent regulations governing quality standards for consumer goods products will present a conducive environment for the market's growth.

Latin America is likely to exhibit surge in demand owing to rising number of manufacturers in fungicide, insecticide, and pesticide industries.

is likely to exhibit surge in demand owing to rising number of manufacturers in fungicide, insecticide, and pesticide industries. India is expected to account for 20.7% of share in the APEJ market and is set to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

The rising awareness about benefits of naturally derived home care products is expected to bolster alkyl polyglucosides use in personal care products segment.

Implementation of stringent regulations by government bodies across the globe such as ECHA, CEFIC, REACH, and other organizations to regulate environmental hazards of inorganic surfactants are create attractive prospects for sales of bio-based surfactants, bolstering demand for alkyl polyglucoside surfactants

COVID-19 pandemic has fuelled the demand for essential products across the globe. This has helped in bolstering demand for raw materials such as alkyl polyglucoside.

Key Restrains

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chain and suspended production across various industries. This has impacted the global sales of alkyl polyglucoside.

Manufacturers are innovating alternative materials to offer natural surfactant with similar properties but higher efficiency for application across diverse industries. Availability of eco-friendlier alternative might hamper growth prospects.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the global alkyl polyglucoside market are adopting numerous strategies such as brand development, portfolio expansion, delivery focus, mergers, acquisitions, expansion, and investments to gain an edge over their competitors.

For instance, in December 2019, Pilot Chemical Company acquired Organo Sintesis S.A. de C.V. (OSSA). This acquisition will assist the company in expanding its antimicrobial and surfactant products in Latin America.

BASF in October 2019 had increased its alkyl polyglucoside production by 1000 tons to cater the rising demand from Chinese market and other countries in Asia Pacific.

The key players as profiled by Fact.MR are:

Croda International Plc.

BASF SE

Huntsman Corporation

Dow Chemicals Co.

SEPPIC S.A.

LG Household & Health Care Ltd

Galaxy Surfactants

Akzo Nobel NV

Pilot Chemical Company

Shanghai Fine Chemical Co Ltd

More Valuable Insights on Alkyl Polyglucoside Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global alkyl polyglucoside market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections in Alkyl Polyglucoside market with detailed segmentation:

Product Type

Coco Alkyl Polyglucosides

Lauryl Alkyl Polyglucosides

Decyl Alkyl Polyglucosides

Capryl Alkyl Polyglucosides

Others

Application

Homecare

Surface Cleaners

Dishwashing Detergents

Laundry Detergents

Other Homecare Products

Personal Care

Bath Products

Cleansers & Wipes

Oral Care

Other Personal Care Products

Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

Agricultural Chemicals

Oil Fields

Admixtures for Cement, Concrete & Plaster

Others

Primary Function

Alkyl Polyglucoside Cleansing Agents

Alkyl Polyglucoside Emulsifying Agents

Alkyl Polyglucoside Wetting Agents

Alkyl Polyglucoside Degreasing Agents

Alkyl Polyglucoside Solubilizing Agents

Alkyl Polyglucoside Hydrotope

Alkyl Polyglucoside Foaming Agents

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Key Questions Covered in the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for alkyl polyglucoside market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into alkyl polyglucoside demand outlook for 2021-2031

Alkyl polyglucoside market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Alkyl polyglucoside market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

