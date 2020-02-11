AliveCor and Sally Bee Join Forces to Spotlight the Importance of Proactive Heart Care During National Heart Month

SLOUGH, England, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor announces today its partnership with Sally Bee, TV personality, wellbeing expert and author, to promote the importance of proactive heart care during National Heart Month. Together they will be producing a series of education and awareness activities to support people from heart diagnosis and beyond. The 'Sally Bee Heart Hub', supported by AliveCor, has been created to provide practical and emotional support for those who have experienced a heart attack, heart diagnosis or are caring for those affected.

Sally, a multiple heart attack survivor, is a regular user of KardiaMobile, AliveCor's personal electrocardiogram (ECG) device, to keep track of her heart health. KardiaMobile is a medical-grade ECG that fits in your pocket. In just 30 seconds, you can detect heart irregularities such as atrial fibrillation (irregular heart rhythm), tachycardia (fast heart rhythm), bradycardia (slow heart rhythm) and more. Users can pair KardiaMobile with the free Kardia app, using a compatible smartphone or tablet device, to get instant ECG readings anytime and anywhere, so checking heart health can be a part of their daily routine.

Sally came across KardiaMobile through a recommendation by her cardiologist, Professor Francisco Leyva, at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham. She said:

"Since I've had my KardiaMobile by my side, life has become a lot less frightening. Now when my heart decides to misbehave, I'm ready for it. I can capture, record and get an expert to interpret the recording. It is a life-saving device, but to me it's even more than that. I was lucky that my heart condition didn't give me a death sentence, but for a while I was trapped in a life sentence. It has given me the freedom to stop surviving and start living again. I also know that having a personal ECG device will cut down on visits to my doctor and A&E."

In an ever-evolving market where technology is playing a more significant part of everyday healthcare, KardiaMobile provides a host of benefits to both consumers and healthcare professionals. Consumers are able to access a simple, affordable piece of technology which provides peace of mind in the comfort of their own home. Whilst the NHS and other healthcare providers receive a variety of cost and time-efficiencies.

"We are absolutely delighted to be working with Sally. To have the support of such a well-regarded voice in the heart community, who interacts daily with such an engaged audience which we feel we can benefit, is a great privilege. The synergy between our audiences, coupled with what KardiaMobile can offer, should allow this collaboration to make a real positive change to proactive heart care. We truly believe we have the opportunity to positively impact the heart health landscape all over the world, and this partnership is just the start in the UK and Ireland" said Chris Shelford, Marketing Director - International, AliveCor.

In the UK, KardiaMobile is available to order directly from AliveCor at https://shop.gb.alivecor.com or from Amazon UK for £99.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is pioneering the creation of FDA-cleared machine learning techniques and is recognised around the world for transforming cardiac care. The FDA-cleared and CE-marked KardiaMobile is the most clinically validated mobile ECG solution on the market. It is recommended by leading cardiologists and used by people worldwide for accurate ECG recordings. KardiaMobile and KardiaMobile 6L, when paired with the Kardia app, provide instant analysis for detecting atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia, and normal rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first A.I. enabled platform to help clinicians manage patients for the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac arrhythmia and one that leads to a five times greater risk of stroke. The new KardiaPro platform is the only Remote Patient Monitoring platform that works with the existing devices that patients use. AliveCor was named the number one artificial intelligence company on Fast Company's Top 50 Most Innovative Companies , in addition to ranking 20th overall in an evaluation of thousands of companies worldwide. AliveCor owns pending patent applications and issued patents covering ideas presented in this press release including issued U.S. Patent Numbers 9,839,363; 9,572,499; 9,986,925; 9,833,158; 9,351,654; 9,220,430; and 9,579,062. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers.

For more information, please visit www.alivecor.com

About Sally Bee

Sally Bee is a motivational speaker in health and wellbeing, a healthy cook for ITV, author of six bestselling cookbooks and a mother of three children.

Sally has survived five heart attacks and suffers from Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD) and Fibromuscular Dysplasia (FMD). She is an ambassador for Heart Research UK, The Global Kidney Foundation and the Midlands Air Ambulance. She is also the founder of the Donor Town Project, an organisation that encourages businesses, schools and other organisations to help spread the message about becoming a life-saving donor.

