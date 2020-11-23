Alistair Calvert Joins Bracewell's International Energy Disputes Team in London

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracewell (UK) LLP announced that Alistair Calvert has joined the firm's energy disputes team as a partner in the London office. Calvert was previously a partner at Pinsent Masons LLP.

"I'm delighted to welcome Alistair to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Alistair is a highly regarded litigator, whose extensive experience handling energy disputes strengthens our ability to serve energy clients throughout the world."

Calvert helps clients resolve disputes in the energy sector, with a focus on disputes related to oil and gas exploration. He provides advice on the management of legal risk during pre-action negotiations, managing litigation and international arbitration, mediation and other forms of alternative dispute resolution, including expert determination and early neutral evaluation. Calvert has extensive experience acting on major energy disputes in Africa, Europe and the UK. He recently acted for a Nigerian downstream company in two sets of related ICC arbitrations concerning the acquisition of strategic assets across several jurisdictions in West Africa; Oriental Energy Resources Limited and others in a high-profile claim in the Commercial Court brought by Afren PLC in administration; and an international oil company in ICC arbitration concerning cost sharing within a joint venture to develop an oil field offshore Ghana.

"Alistair's arrival further enhances Bracewell's position as one of the leading energy firms in the UK market," said Jason Fox, managing partner of Bracewell's London office. "His deep experience handling disputes, including in Ghana and Nigeria, complements the capabilities of our existing team, putting us in a stronger position to serve clients on both transactional and litigation matters."

Bracewell is the only international law firm in the UK exclusively dedicated to the energy sector. The London office's role on the legal team that advised Seven Energy Group on its restructuring was recognized as "Restructuring Deal of the Year" at the inaugural IFLR Sub-Saharan Africa Awards 2020. In its "Best Law Firms" list, The Times commended Bracewell as one of the leading firms in the UK for energy and renewables work over the past three years. Chambers UK awarded the firm 10 rankings, including for energy disputes, in its 2021 edition, and the London team earned 15 rankings in the 2021 edition of the IFLR1000 Financial and Corporate Guide. In addition, Bracewell secured 32 recommendations in the 2021 edition of Legal 500 UK.

Calvert is the seventh lateral partner to join Bracewell's international energy team since the beginning of the year. Other recent hires include Danielle Garbien and Martha Kammoun in New York; Don J. Lonczak, Danielle M. Varnell and Timothy J. Urban in Washington, DC; and Vincent E. Morgan in Houston.

"I have known Bracewell and its lawyers for several years, and have always been impressed by their knowledge and deep experience in the energy sector. I look forward to working with my new colleagues in helping clients with their litigation needs," said Calvert.

Calvert received his B.A. (Hons.) in Law from St. Catharine's College, University of Cambridge, in 2001.

