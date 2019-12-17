Alira Health extends its global market access capabilities through the acquisition of Wellmera

Expanded market access expertise strengthens Alira Health's suite of healthcare advisory services.

FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alira Health (www.alirahealth.com), a leading international healthcare and life sciences advisory firm, announced that it has acquired Wellmera, a healthcare consulting firm headquartered in Basel, Switzerland specializing in market access for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The acquisition will bring global expertise in market access, pricing and reimbursement, health economics, and real-world evidence to Alira Health's suite of healthcare advisory services.

The collective organization will advance Alira Health's mission of enabling healthcare transformation by supporting clients across their product and corporate lifecycles, with services in product development, regulatory, clinical, strategic consulting, and transaction advisory. The Wellmera team brings a wealth of experience in helping clients develop evidence, devise pricing and market access approaches, and provide tailored strategies to local client affiliates in preparation for pricing and reimbursement negotiations around the world, with a focus on European markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wellmera and their incredible team to Alira Health. This acquisition is an important step in achieving our vision of offering a full continuum of services, particularly in the critical areas of regulatory, clinical and market access," said Gabriele Brambilla, CEO of Alira Health, "These expanded services will help us to deliver even greater value to our clients as they develop and bring to market the next generation of healthcare innovations."

"The Wellmera team is excited to join Alira Health," says Jean-François Ricci, PharmD PhD, President and Principal at Wellmera. "This partnership allows us to bring our market access expertise to a larger global organization, helping us to impact patient care on an even greater scale. We see many synergies with Alira Health's lifecycle approach, and a feel a strong connection in our passion for healthcare, our quality of work, and the culture of our teams."

Jean-François Ricci will become Executive Vice President of Market Access and will lead Alira Health's Market Access practice, covering pharma, biotech, and digital health in Europe and the United States.

About Alira Health:

Alira Health is an international advisory firm on the frontline of healthcare transformation. We provide a suite of integrated services designed to help healthcare and life science companies innovate and grow across their product and business lifecycles. We specialize in New Product Development, Regulatory, Clinical, Strategic Consulting, and Transactional Advisory services.

Our strategists, bankers, doctors and scientists collaborate to fully understand every aspect of your business, providing clients with a continuum of support, helping them to achieve success at every turn. Our cutting-edge facilities feature an onsite BSL-2 lab and Alira Health Ventures, our incubator space where new products are researched, developed, and taken to market.

Alira Health was founded in 1999 and is based outside of Boston, MA, U.S. It has offices in San Francisco, CA, U.S.; Paris, France; Barcelona, Spain; Munich, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Geneva, Switzerland.

About Wellmera:

Wellmera is a dynamic international consulting firm focused on market access, pricing and reimbursement, health economics, and real-world evidence. We help life sciences companies demonstrate value, optimize patient access, and realize the commercial opportunity for their products throughout the lifecycle.

Wellmera was established in 2011 in Basel, Switzerland and expanded in early 2018 to the US with offices in Cambridge, MA and San Francisco, CA, leveraging synergies for global clients between Europe and the US.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/452843/Alira_Health_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.alirahealth.com/



SOURCE Alira Health