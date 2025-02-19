Alghanim Industries Expands Saudi Arabia's Industrial Export Power with New Kirby Facility

The new facility in Sudair Industrial City, spanning 256,000 sqm, is designed to bolster Saudi Arabia's export capabilities, with a planned annual production capacity of 100,000 metric tons of structural steel and 100,000 metric tons of PEB. This expansion directly supports the Kingdom's ambition to become a leading exporter of advanced industrial solutions, supplying high-quality steel structures to international markets across the GCC, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, and Southeast Asia.

Speaking at the groundbreaking event, His Excellency Bandar Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, emphasized the facility's role in advancing Saudi Arabia's export economy, aligning with Vision 2030's industrial diversification goals. The ceremony also saw the presence of His Excellency Majid Al-Arqoubi, CEO of MODON, alongside top executives from Alghanim Industries and Kirby Building Systems.

Strengthening Saudi Arabia's Manufacturing Leadership

With this expansion, Kirby Building Systems solidifies its position as the largest PEB manufacturer outside North America. The new plant will not only serve domestic infrastructure projects but will also be a key supplier to regional and global markets, ensuring that Saudi-made steel structures meet growing international demand.

Mahmoud Samara, CEO of Alghanim Industries, underscored the importance of exports, stating: "This new facility is a game-changer for Saudi Arabia's industrial sector. By significantly increasing our manufacturing capacity, we are positioning the Kingdom as a leading exporter of world-class steel structures. This aligns with our long-term strategy to enhance Saudi Arabia's role in the global supply chain while creating local employment and expertise in advanced steel fabrication."

A Global Reach from the Heart of Saudi Arabia

Kirby Building Systems operates a network of manufacturing facilities across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, India, and Vietnam, with an overall production capacity exceeding 585,000 metric tons per year. With this latest expansion, Saudi Arabia will play a central role in exporting engineered steel solutions for warehouses, industrial complexes, fulfillment centers, oil & gas infrastructure, and large-scale construction projects worldwide.

"The demand for high-quality, scalable steel structures is rising globally, and Saudi Arabia is well-positioned to meet this need," said Kutayba Y. Alghanim, Executive Chairman of Alghanim Industries. "By increasing our exports from the Kingdom, we are not just expanding our footprint—we are contributing to Saudi Arabia's industrial transformation and reinforcing its reputation as a global steel manufacturing hub."

Supporting Vision 2030 and Saudi Industrial Growth

Kirby's investment in Saudi Arabia's industrial ecosystem will directly support the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives, fostering job creation, skill development, and economic diversification. The facility will provide employment opportunities for Saudi engineers and manufacturing professionals, contributing to the nation's growing expertise in steel construction and fabrication.

By leveraging state-of-the-art technology, including CNC laser cutting, plasma cutting, and laser-guided welding, the new plant will ensure precision, durability, and efficiency—all critical factors in delivering world-class steel structures to international clients.

Elevating Saudi Arabia's Global Industrial Influence

As demand for high-performance construction solutions surges worldwide, Kirby Building Systems' new Saudi facility will be at the forefront of delivering export-ready, innovative, and sustainable steel structures. The Kingdom is set to emerge as a powerhouse for industrial exports, proving that Saudi-made engineering solutions can compete on the world stage.

With this expansion, Alghanim Industries reaffirms its commitment to positioning Saudi Arabia as a leader in global steel manufacturing and export excellence, ensuring that the Kingdom's industrial sector continues to thrive and expand into new markets.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623245/Abdullateef_VP_Alghanim.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623244/CEOs.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623240/Distinguished_Guests.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623241/Kirby_Sudair_Render.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623242/Kutayba_Alghanim.jpg