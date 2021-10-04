Algal Oil Market to be valued at US$ 230 Mn through 2031, owing to abundant demand for Its Nutritional Value

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest study by Persistence Market Research, The global algal oil market is set to experience a CAGR of 6.3% and be valued at US$ 230 Mn by 2031.

Customers today are more concerned about the food they eat and are considering those that provide multiple health benefits. Algal oil has a variety of health benefits that aid in the recovery of people suffering from disorders of the heart, eyes, and brain. As algal oil is inclusive of EPA and DHA, which are the primary components of omega-3 fatty acids, it is believed to offer great nutritional advantages.

Algal oil is produced in a natural setting and is organic, which means that no pesticides or chemicals are used in the process of growing the algae. This reduces adulteration in its derivatives or extracts, resulting in a genuine and natural product.

Growing environmental concerns is one of the important factors driving demand growth of algae-based products. Consumers are leaning toward sustainable options as awareness of disturbing aquaculture and the environment grows.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32827

Market players are involved in numerous strategies to boost their sales and profits:

In 2020, Arizona Algae Products, LLC increased its production of sustainable, highest quality, plant-based protein powder by constructing 1.3 acres of greenhouse, which includes an algae production plant.

In 2020, DSM acquired Erber Group's Biomin and Romer Labs. Erber Group is known for its biomin, which is specialized in gut health performance and mycotoxin risk management, and Romer lab is known for feed safety diagnostic solutions and foods.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The algal in countries of South Asia and the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.5% and 7.6%, respectively, through 2031.

and the & is expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.5% and 7.6%, respectively, through 2031. Europe and East Asia dominate the global market with a combined share of over 50%.

and dominate the global market with a combined share of over 50%. Sales of algal oil for use in nutraceuticals is currently valued at US$ 39.8 Mn , and are anticipated to reach US$ 69.2 Mn by the end of 2031.

, and are anticipated to reach by the end of 2031. Increased usage of biofuels as an alternative source for renewable fuel is positively impacting market growth. Based on grade, fuel grade algal oil is valued at US$ 72.9 Mn and is expected to reach US$ 132.1 Mn by the end of 2031.

and is expected to reach by the end of 2031. The U.K. and China hold the highest market shares in Europe and East Asia , respectively. China accounts for 72.2% market share and the U.K. holds over 30% market share.

hold the highest market shares in and , respectively. accounts for 72.2% market share and the U.K. holds over 30% market share. The personal care & cosmetics segment is witnessing high growth by application at 6.8% CAGR.

In terms of market volume, the U.S. market is pegged at 4,150 tons and is expected to reach 6,857 tons by 2031.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the market growth of algal oil due to supply chain disruptions. However, increasing demand from nutraceuticals and other industries will aid market growth over the years ahead.

Ask an expert for any other query: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/32827

"Algal oil is available in food, feed, and fuel grade for application in multiple industries. Fuel grade algal oil currently has the highest market share, but increasing demand for a variety of healthy ingredients will provide more growth opportunities for algal oil manufacturers," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Algal oil manufacturers are focusing on expansion of production capacities to cater to rising demand. With investments in research & developments and strategic partnerships, global manufacturers are planning to increase their market share.

Manufacturers are also working with multiple certification organizations to stand out among their competitors.

In 2020, Bioriginal Food & Science Corp completed the installation of a new bottle packing line in Den Bommel, the Netherlands . The new line will help the company pack its nutritional oils as a finished product and enable it to expand its complete product capacities in the European and Asian markets.

. The new line will help the company pack its nutritional oils as a finished product and enable it to expand its complete product capacities in the European and Asian markets. Manufacturers of algal oil, including Algalr NutraPharms Pvt. Ltd., Progress Biotech, Polaris, and others, are acquiring certifications that help them gain customer trust. Progress Biotech has received ISO 22000:2018, FSSC 22000, BRC, IFS, and other certifications.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/32827

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global algal oil market, presenting historical data (2016-2020) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The study offers compelling insights on the basis of nature (organic and conventional), grade (food, feed, and fuel), and application (food & beverage industry, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, nutraceuticals, and biofuels), across seven major regions of the world.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.