Alex Berstein of Rooem Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Berstein, the head of designer furniture brand Rooem, has been named twice in the 2022 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards.

The Awards are a celebration of innovative, inspirational business leaders from all over the world, across a vast range of industries. Rather than celebrating the overall achievements of a company, as many business awards do, here the spotlight is on the individuals who lead them. The aim is to give worthy business leaders the recognition they deserve, while inspiring others to achieve similar successes in their own fields.

Alex Berstein was the outright winner in two categories, being named 'Most Innovative CEO in Germany's Home Furnishings industry' & 'Inspirational Business Leader of the Year - Germany'

Munich based Rooem is one of the most exciting and sought-after furniture brands in Europe, with a particularly strong following among Millennials and Generation Z customers. Alex Berstein took the helm as Rooem's CEO in 2021, and despite the global pandemic he's led the company to great heights. The prolific entrepreneur, investor and lawyer has an impressive career history, having worked with everyone from big name brands to Members of the European Parliament.

Alex has been an angel investor since 2019, playing a pivotal role in bringing new ideas to market. His partnerships so far include Esportido, an app that brings sports clubs together with fans and sponsorship opportunities; real estate company COLIVIA, and Wallfair, a social event trading platform that decentralizes the betting, gaming and gambling industry. He's also Head of Compliance at Pink.gg, a tech company working in the NFT space and CEO of leading fintech platform Sperium Finance.

Rooem offers a full range of design, build and delivery services under one roof and its products are available to both business customers and individuals. Their smart solutions are great for those who need to make efficient use of space, and products such as TABLEBED have been innovatively designed to be multifunctional.

The past couple of years have been notoriously difficult for people all over the world, both on a personal and business level. But Rooem has continued to flourish. Its impressive online store delivers to customers in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy Luxembourg, Netherlands and Poland. Those from further afield who want to experience Rooem's modular designs for themselves can purchase from the company's Esty shop.

Speaking to Business Worldwide Magazine, Alex explained how he's managed to create a positive turnaround for his brand and its products despite the global economy taking a downturn:

"In my opinion, problems can be resolved by being honest with customers and staff. At the same time, it's important to keep things light as much as possible and be able to laugh at yourself."

To find out more about Rooem's products, visit the company's website at https://rooem.com/.

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/the-ceo-awards-2022/

