Alert Logic Named a Leader in 2021 IDC MarketScape for U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic today announced it has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services 2021 Vendor Assessment.1 The IDC MarketScape evaluates 15 managed detection and response (MDR) providers based on current and future capabilities, presenting a thorough analysis of these solutions for organizations seeking to strengthen their protection and defense against cybersecurity threats.

Comprehensive MDR

The defining characteristic of a comprehensive MDR solution is its focus on delivering meaningful security outcomes to alleviate both pre- and post-breach concerns. Effective MDR maximizes visibility to the threat surface, rapidly detects and responds to threats, and minimizes the impact of vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and attacks. Alert Logic MDR maximizes the ability to detect and respond to threats and minimizes the impact of successful attacks for public clouds, SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Through a combination of automated response and expert guidance with advanced analytical tools, Alert Logic reduces dwell time before any real damage is done.

According to the IDC MarketScape, "Optimally, MDR services enable organizations to maintain a consistent level of awareness and protection, along with the flexibility to reprioritize, reassess, and reconfigure their risk as well as detection and response tolerances and activities. Increasingly, security leaders view MDR as a necessity to help mature their cybersecurity programs."2

Protecting Businesses in the Cloud

Alert Logic's purpose-built MDR technology is designed and optimized for public cloud environments – enabling IT and security teams to seamlessly operate in their current work environment, including serverless and container workloads. Alert Logic is increasingly sought by organizations needing to secure AWS workloads, providing them with protection and monitoring of essential resources 24/7.

"IT organizations are placing greater value on the ability for MDR providers to offer broad coverage for cloud migration, transformation, and optimization," said Christina Richmond, Program Vice President, Security Services, IDC. "Security leaders are beginning to examine security from a strategic, business, and industry viewpoint to understand how they can be proactive and better prepared for attacks."

Relentless Threat Hunting

An effective MDR solution requires dedicated security experts with a thorough understanding of the threat landscape who efficiently apply knowledge, technology, and insights 24/7 to keep organizations safe. Alert Logic provides proactive, reactive, and targeted threat hunting as part of its MDR solution, improving an organization's security posture by prioritizing and providing guidance to remediate vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. If an attack is successful, a customer is immediately notified with recommended actions so they can quickly respond and mitigate any potential damage.

As part of the IDC MarketScape overview on Alert Logic, it states that "customers mentioned fast notifications of alerts. One customer noted that a call was received 'within a minute' of the alert."3

White-Glove Customer Experience

Alert Logic delivers its MDR solution on a personalized level with a focus on exceptional customer experience and value. Customers have continuous engagement with a team of dedicated security and customer success experts during their entire Alert Logic journey. The Alert Logic team includes an MDR Concierge who serves as a trusted advisor by maintaining a deep understanding of the customer's security objectives, challenges, and business goals to ensure optimal outcomes and success.

"Being recognized as an IDC MarketScape leader for MDR is great validation of Alert Logic's best-in-class MDR platform and white-glove customer experience," said John Post, CEO, Alert Logic. "Our comprehensive, customer-obsessed approach to MDR resonates with organizations of all types because they can remain focused on strategic goals while our experts deliver effective security outcomes."

View the IDC MarketScape vendor chart and Alert Logic assessment here.

1 IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc # US48129921, August 2021).

2 Ibid.

3 Ibid.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic is the only managed detection and response (MDR) provider that delivers comprehensive coverage for public clouds, SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Since no level of investment prevents or blocks 100% of attacks, you need to continuously identify and address breaches or gaps before they cause real damage. With limited expertise and a cloud-centric strategy, this level of security can seem out of reach. Our cloud-native technology and white-glove team of security experts protect your organization 24/7 and ensure you have the most effective response to resolve whatever threats may come. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has business operations, team members, and channel partners located worldwide. Learn more at alertlogic.com. Alert Logic – unrivaled security for your cloud journey.

