Alert Logic Launches Industry's First MDR Partner Program to Catalyze Long-Term Revenue Growth for Managed Service Providers

"Across the board, organizations are looking for cost-effective access to the advanced technologies and 24/7 experts needed to secure IT environments in today's complex threat landscape," said Annalea Ilg, Chief Information Security Officer, Involta. "As a full-service MSP operating in a highly competitive market, Involta depends on innovative partners like Alert Logic for differentiated and flexible offerings to meet the unique and ever-changing security needs of our customers."

"MDR providers deliver a range of capabilities to search and detect vulnerabilities, indicators of compromise, suspicious behavior, and advanced threats across the entire IT ecosystem, 24/7," said Aaron Sherrill, senior analyst, 451 Research. "Enterprises are finding that MDR providers deliver collaborative and personalized services tailored for their organization, enabling security teams to quickly deploy and leverage capabilities that would otherwise take months, if not years, to build on their own."1

MSPs are essential to Alert Logic's channel strategy, and by partnering with Alert Logic they can capitalize on:

Tailor-Made MSP Pricing – with fully portable licensing that accounts for market volatility, enables scale, and improves predictability for MSP businesses.

SOC-Enabled NOC – with a team of designated security analysts providing 24/7 monitoring and management through SOC/NOC operational integration and automation.

Branded Security Assessments – with ongoing security consultations and tools that can be embedded in managed services to provide assessments of a customer's security posture.

MSP-Centric Managed Accounts Dashboards – with roll-up summary of security data for all customers along with scorecards by account level in a modern visual experience that is easy to navigate.

Dedicated, High-Touch Engagement – with a named cross-functional account team, an MSP partner portal with access to sales toolkits and marketing support, and customized training, marketing campaigns, and operational playbooks.

"The Partner Connect MSP program is specifically geared to improve unit economics and derived value for Alert Logic's strategic partners so they experience a positive impact on both their bottom- and top-line growth," said Chad Bacher, SVP and General Manager of Global Channels, Alert Logic. "By seamlessly integrating our fit-for-purpose design into the MSP's operating model, they are equipped to provide additional protection, insight, and response to their customers, significantly reducing time to cyber threat detection and remediation – a winning outcome for everyone."

Alert Logic is hosting a 30-minute LinkedIn livestream on August 18 at 12 noon CDT for MSPs interested in learning more about the new Partner Connect program tier. To participate live or view the recording, visit the Alert Logic LinkedIn page. Additional information on the Partner Connect MSP program can also be accessed here.

1 451 Research, "The Continuing Evolution of Managed Detection and Response Services," Aaron Sherrill, June 2020.



