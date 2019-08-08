ALDO is Breaking Up With Single-Use Shopping Bags

Revealing a progressive new program, ALDO's bagless initiative will serve to eliminate single-use shopping bags in ALDO corporate stores

MONTREAL, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - ALDO, a global leader in fashion footwear and accessories, will phase out single-use shopping bags in stores in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom beginning August 8th. The new initiative is one of many programs the brand will be kicking off this year as part of a larger commitment towards a more sustainable future. ALDO Group is the first fashion footwear and accessories company in the world to be certified climate neutral and the shift to the complete removal of single-use shopping bags is a natural next step to reduce ALDO's environmental footprint.

Through this initiative, ALDO will continue to push its more sustainable option, the ALDO shoe box. The new shoe box will be eco-designed with a built-in paper-made rope to facilitate transport and ultimately eliminate bag use. The ALDO shoe box is completely recyclable and made from 80% post-consumer recycled materials. Through the project transition (ALDO's sister brand Call it Spring will also be phasing out single-use shopping bags), an estimated 7 million single-use ALDO shopping bags will be eliminated globally, the equivalent to 12,773 bags per average ALDO Store.

"Over a decade ago, we introduced a shoebox with a rope as a first step to making our packaging more sustainable and guide our customers to better shopping habits. We now believe that our consumers are ready to accept our boxes as the solution to carry their shoes home," said David Bensadoun, Chief Executive Officer of the ALDO Group. "The elimination of single-use bags is a major step in our long-term commitment to sustainability and is just one piece of the puzzle we are working on."

As ALDO's single-use shopping bags become obsolete, in addition to the eco-design shoe box, ALDO customers will also have access to reusable eco-totes. Available in four different sizes (S, M, L, XL), each eco-tote has been produced with recycled plastic with the largest bag equaling 8 water bottles worth of recycled plastic.

Net profits from ALDO's eco-tote sales will go towards funding ocean protection projects. The charity partners include Ocean Legacy Foundation, a non-profit organization which utilizes spatial mapping, education, research and clean-up expeditions to drive technologies that aid in the restorative health of oceans, as well as Ocean Conservancy, an organization that creates science-based solutions for a healthy ocean and the wildlife and communities that depend on it.

"Creating pragmatic solutions and immediate actions to combat plastic pollution are necessary in achieving plastic-free oceans. Ocean Legacy is proud to support initiatives which stimulate the Canadian circular economy as well as reduce waste in our natural environment. Everyone must play a role in building the solutions necessary in keeping our natural environment clean," said Chloe Dubois, Co-Founder and President, Ocean Legacy. "We are very excited to be participating in this initiative with ALDO and look forward to continuing our work together."

To support the new initiative, ALDO will be revealing unique in-store concepts this August in New York and London. On August 9th, in partnership with Plant the Future, ALDO will transform its Broadway location in New York into an immersive activation that showcases the impact of removing single-use shopping bags. Taking inspiration from nearby Central Park, the activation will highlight the 8,535 trees that will be saved a year, roughly 1/3 of the 26,000 trees currently found in the park. The store will also be completely paperless during the activation, from receipts to marketing signage. The exciting initiative will be mirrored in London from August 29th, using Hyde Park as inspiration.

In 2018, the ALDO Group was certified climate neutral by offsetting 100% of the carbon emissions produced in 2017 through the company's corporate stores, offices and distribution centres. The ALDO brand also recently launched a partnership with Give Back Box, which allows customers to recirculate pre-loved items to those in need, thanks to prepaid shipping labels offered with every new online purchase. ALDO's certification, along with this recent partnership, makes the introduction of the bagless initiative the natural next step in the brand's journey to creating a meaningful change in the industry and a better tomorrow for the planet.

About ALDO

Founded in 1972, ALDO, the ALDO Group's flagship brand, delivers fashion to a diverse customer base at prices that make keeping up with seasonal styles a luxury within reach. For more information, please visit www.aldoshoes.com/uk/en_UK, and follow @aldo_shoes and #AldoCrew on social media for updates.

