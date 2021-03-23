Alcimos: Potential group action by investors in Credit Suisse funds affected by developments at Greensill Capital

LONDON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcimos Limited, a company having its registered office at 85 Great Portland Street, First Floor, London W1W 7LT, United Kingdom ("Alcimos") has engaged the law firms Chabrier Avocats S.A., Rue du Rhône 40, 1211 Geneva, Switzerland ("Chabrier") and Strelia s.à.r.l., 14 Rue Eugène Ruppert, 2453 Luxembourg ("Strelia") to advise on the merits of potential claims against Credit Suisse AG and affiliated entities by current and past investors in the following funds ("Investors"):

Credit Suisse (Lux) Supply Chain Finance Fund

Credit Suisse Nova (Lux) Supply Chain Finance High Income Fund

Credit Suisse Nova (Lux) Supply Chain Investment Grade Fund

Credit Suisse Supply Chain Finance Investment Grade Fund

Credit Suisse (Lux) Multi Strategy Bond Fund

Credit Suisse (Lux) Multi Strategy Alternative Fund

Credit Suisse (Lux) Qatar Enhanced Short Duration Fund

Credit Suisse (Lux) Institutional Target Volatility Fund

Advice received from Chabrier and Strelia may be used for the purposes of organising and sourcing litigation funding for a potential group action. Affected Investors interested in participating in such potential group action are invited to write to greensill@alcimos.com.

None of Chabrier, Strelia or Alcimos will be entitled to any payment from Investors.

Alcimos recently organised and sourced litigation funding for a group action in the Swiss courts against UBS by investors in bonds guaranteed by Folli Follie S.A.

Contact:

George Kintis

gkintis@alcimos.com

+44 203 575 1250

SOURCE Alcimos Limited