Alchemy Pay Launches Crypto Card Mini App in Binance Marketplace with Discounted Card Apply Fee and Top-up Charges

SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-leading crypto payment gateway, Alchemy Pay, has launched its Crypto Card Mini app in Binance Marketplace in collaboration with Binance Pay . Now, Alchemy Pay is giving away 1,000,000 vouchers, allowing users to secure the crypto card for only $0.01 and offering 2,595,000 $ACH as rewards for new users' recharging and spending activities. This crypto card supports end-users to spend crypto like fiat currency anytime, anywhere, across multiple scenarios with their preferred brands.

Throughout the event, users can obtain a discount voucher reducing the standard $1 application fee to just $0.01 when entering the Binance Marketplace. By searching "Crypto Card," users can access the Crypto Card mini app for application, with the discount applied automatically at checkout.

The promotional period runs from 12.28.2023 to 2.28.2024. Alongside the application fee discount, users also enjoy a 2.5% discounted top-up fee rate without any recharge limits. Additionally, new users can receive a 100 $ACH token voucher upon recharging $50 or more to their crypto card, and earn up to 25,000 $ACH rewards through crypto card spending.

Thanks to Alchemy Pay's robust payment network encompassing over 300 fiat channels across 173 countries, it has been leading the way in the crypto payment industry by offering fast, secure, and cost-effective cross-border transactions. Moreover, Alchemy Pay has built a strong track record of obtaining licenses across the United States, Canada, Indonesia, and Lithuania, with the recent addition of a Money Transmitter License license and Money Service License in the USA.

For further details about this campaign, users can find information on Binance's official announcement.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off-Ramp solution, NFT Checkout, Crypto Card and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

