Alberta Investment Management Corporation Appoints James Barber Executive Vice President, Public Equities

EDMONTON, AB, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Barber to the role of Executive Vice President, Public Equities. Mr. Barber joins AIMCo on July 14, 2021.

"I am excited to welcome James to AIMCo's investment team as our new EVP, Public Equities," said Dale MacMaster, Chief Investment Officer. "James is an accomplished investment executive with global experience who is ideally positioned to meet the evolving public equities needs of AIMCo's clients."

JAMES BARBER – BIOGRAPHICAL NOTES

James Barber is a global investor with a strong client focus who most recently served as Co-Founder and Managing Partner of AMP Investment Partners, having previously served as Chief Investment Officer – Equities at Russell Investments for seven years.

James has extensive experience in developing and leading global investment teams, architecting investment processes, product innovation and managing multi strategy portfolios and research teams across different regions. Over the course of his career, he has gained deep industry knowledge on portfolio construction, manager research, quantitative research, predictive analytics, forecasting, factor investing, optimization and risk management, all leveraged to drive performance, innovation and growth for his clients.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Barber managed global and regional portfolios at SEI in the UK and USA after a successful career in advisory and litigation at KPMG in South Africa

James holds a Bachelor of Science, Statistics and Economics from the University of Cape Town, South Africa, Master's in Business Administration from University of Witwatersrand and is a Chartered Financial Analyst Charterholder. He has completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

About Alberta Investment Management Corporation

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than $129 billion of assets under management. AIMCo was established on January 1, 2008 with a mandate to provide superior long-term investment results for its clients. AIMCo operates at arms-length from the Government of Alberta and invests globally on behalf of 32 pension, endowment and government funds in the Province of Alberta.

For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca or follow us on LinkedIn.

