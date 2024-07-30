Alamar Biosciences Establishes European Headquarters and Distribution Center in Milan, Italy

FREMONT, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, is excited to announce the opening of its European headquarters and distribution center in Milan, Italy. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Alamar Biosciences' commitment to advancing global scientific research through high-sensitivity biomarker solutions and supporting the commercialization of its ARGO™ HT System and NULISA™ Platform.

Alamar’s ARGO™ HT System is a fully automated, high-throughput precision proteomics platform at the push of the button. Alamar’s NULISA™ Platform sets a new standard in proteomic analysis with attomolar sensitivity, allowing for unprecedented biomarker detection and quantitation.

The new European headquarters will serve as the central hub for Alamar Biosciences' operations across Europe, enhancing the company's ability to provide innovative products and exceptional customer service to its growing base of European clients. The distribution center in Milan will ensure efficient and timely delivery of Alamar's comprehensive range of proteomics products, reinforcing the company's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the global research community.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our European headquarters and distribution center in Milan," said Yuling Luo, Ph.D., Chairman, Founder and CEO of Alamar. "This strategic expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the scientific community across Europe. Milan's dynamic environment and strategic location will allow us to better serve our customers and accelerate the delivery of our innovative solutions."

Key Highlights of the Expansion:

Enhanced Customer Service: The establishment of the European headquarters will enable Alamar Biosciences to offer localized support, faster response times, and personalized services to its European customers.





The establishment of the European headquarters will enable Alamar Biosciences to offer localized support, faster response times, and personalized services to its European customers. Improved Distribution Efficiency: The new distribution center will streamline logistics, ensuring that Alamar's products reach customers across Europe more swiftly and reliably.





The new distribution center will streamline logistics, ensuring that Alamar's products reach customers across more swiftly and reliably. Commitment to Growth: This expansion underscores Alamar Biosciences' commitment to growth and innovation in the biotechnology sector, as well as its dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes.





This expansion underscores Alamar Biosciences' commitment to growth and innovation in the biotechnology sector, as well as its dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Strategic Location: Milan , known for its robust infrastructure and central location, offers an ideal location for Alamar Biosciences to strengthen its presence in Europe .

"Supporting our European research clients in a timely and efficient manner is essential to Alamar's global success," stated Luigi Pirovano, Managing Director, Alamar Biosciences Europe, srl. "Our logistical expertise, strategic location, and extensive experience in the life sciences sector will further enhance the entire customer experience with Alamar's products and services."

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's proprietary NULISA Platform along with the ARGO™ HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMO4MgPNCYw

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9KcTXmAWCdc

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1810182/4835130/Alamar_Logo_WhiteOutline_RGB_4x1_Logo_V1.jpg