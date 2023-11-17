Al Rajhi Capital Partners with AlphaCentrix for Cutting-Edge Financial Solutions

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Rajhi Capital, a renowned and multi-award-winning financial services institution dedicated to Shariah-compliant financial products and services, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with AlphaCentrix, a global leader in technology solutions for the financial services sector.

Al Rajhi Capital has built a sterling reputation for delivering a diverse range of innovative financial solutions that adhere to Shariah principles. Their Digital Channels serve as a comprehensive platform where individuals can access a wealth of resources related to financial investments and market activities. It offers user-friendly features allowing individuals to open investment accounts online, access daily market reports, explore mutual fund pricing, and stay informed about the latest market news.

Under this strategic partnership, Al Rajhi Capital will integrate AlphaCentrix's innovative AlphaInvest™ software solution into its platform to further enhance and enrich the digital customer experience of its asset management customer base. This collaboration aims to provide Al Rajhi Capital's clients with even more comprehensive and efficient financial services while remaining steadfast in their commitment to Shariah compliance.

AlphaCentrix's AlphaInvest solution includes bilingual investment tracking, thrift plans, cash management investor access, middleware, and data warehousing capabilities, enabling an end-to-end platform for onboarding clients, managing investments, and meeting complex custom dashboarding and reporting needs.

AlphaInvest™ is designed to empower investors by providing them with powerful tools to manage their investments, cash flows, and savings plans efficiently. Al Rajhi Capital remains dedicated to delivering the highest quality and Shariah-compliant financial solutions to its clients, and AlphaInvest represents a significant milestone in this commitment.

Ahmad Al Rifai, CIO at Al Rajhi Capital, expressed their enthusiasm about this partnership: "We are excited about our collaboration with AlphaCentrix. This partnership will allow us to continue providing our clients with cutting-edge financial solutions while ensuring that all our offerings remain fully compliant with Shariah principles. AlphaCentrix's expertise in wealth management and data management aligns perfectly with our mission to offer innovative financial services."

Bilal Alassar, Managing Director at AlphaCentrix, shared his thoughts on the partnership: "We're exceptionally delighted to join forces with another esteemed financial services provider such as Al Rajhi Capital in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Al Rajhi Capital is strategically positioned to harness the remarkable advantages of our powerful Wealth Management and Thrift Plans capabilities offered through AlphaInvest. We are unwavering in our commitment to reinvest aggressively in these solutions and bolster our global delivery team to provide significant operational scale and deliver an even more enhanced client experience to large financial institutions."

AlphaCentrix and Al Rajhi Capital look forward to a fruitful partnership that will undoubtedly elevate the financial services landscape in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Al Rajhi Capital

Al Rajhi Capital is a prominent and multi-award-winning financial services company specializing in providing a diverse range of innovative financial products and services that adhere to the principles of Shariah finance. Its digital channels serve as a comprehensive platform for accessing investment-related resources, potentially opening investment accounts online, and staying informed about market developments. Al Rajhi Capital also offers access to daily market reports, mutual fund price lists, and the latest market news.

For more information, please visit www.alrajhi-capital.com .

About AlphaCentrix

AlphaCentrix (formally Fascet LLC), provides data management, client onboarding and wealth management solutions, application hosting, and professional services that simplify investment operations for the world's leading Investment Managers, Fund Administrators, and Prime Brokers. Founded in 2002, AlphaCentrix is based in Jersey City, New Jersey with offices in Dallas, Texas, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Mumbai, India.

For more information, please visit https://alphacentrix.com/

Press contact:

Ahmad Al Rifai

alrifaia@alrajhi-capital.sa

Tel: +966 01182 84686

Bilal Alassar

balassar@alphacentrix.com

+966-540-066448

