Akumina Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Intranet Platform Providers by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON. Mass. and NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Akumina as a 2022 technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Intranet Platform Providers market. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Jinu Peter, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Akumina with its intranet platform offers total visual control, developer support, and personalization. Their platform is easy to implement, operate, and manage. Their ServiceHub integration layer helps facilitate back-end integration with a variety of line-of-business applications that can all be rendered in a 'single pane of glass' user experience. The company has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix of the Intranet Platform Providers market."

"Akumina is thrilled to be rated as the best technology in the Intranet Platform market by Quadrant Solutions," said Ed Rogers, Akumina CEO. "The focus on expanding our platform capabilities to meet customer and market demand is core to our approach – and it is paying off with medium and large enterprises who are adopting our cloud intranet technology faster than ever before."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Intranet Platforms as a 'one-stop solution for employees to help them access all work-related information, easily collaborate, communicate with colleagues, and consume, create, and share preferred content within the company or to the outside world according to the pre-defined access control and content management policy of enterprises. It also helps employees access various tools and applications required for executing their daily work without switching between applications.'

Intranet Platforms are new digital workspaces or technology solutions that enhance employee journeys, improve the flow of communication, and bring people together through effective collaboration and communication by means of user-friendly interfaces. They help people and teams reach their potential with communications, collaboration, knowledge, learning, resources, and insights while helping companies accomplish their digital transformations. It acts as a central information hub with the stickiness of a social network and allows all employees to access the company knowledge base at any time from the desktop, a home office, or via mobile or devices. They also facilitate the real-time sharing of ideas and news in organizations. Intranet platforms simplify content management and extend the reach of employee communications up to the frontline workers. It ensures that all employees in an organization can consume, create, and share content as well as interact with each other. Intranets also aid in the development of a culture-focused intranet that fosters one business culture across the organizations. In short, intranet platforms help employees effectively communicate, share knowledge, and find purpose at work. Furthermore, the pace of adoption of the intranet platform is only set to increase due to the addition of more innovative use cases by different vendors.

About Akumina:

Akumina is the employee experience platform that empowers global enterprises to create digital experiences that help connect employees to your business, their tasks, and each other. By offering a customizable, brandable and multilingual platform that seamlessly integrates with leading enterprise cloud applications, Akumina delivers a contextual, collaborative, and engaging workplace experience to every user on any device. Akumina's customers include MassMutual, Vodafone, Banner Healthcare, Crocs, ConocoPhillips, and GSK. To learn more visit www.akumina.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

