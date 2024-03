Aker Horizons ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

LYSAKER, Norway, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting of Aker Horizons ASA will be held on 17 April 2024 at 13:00 CEST as a virtual meeting. The proposed agenda includes election of the Board of Directors.

The meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide available at https://akerhorizons.com/investors/shareholder-center/annual-general-meeting/

No pre-registration is needed for attending online, but attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts. Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is 15 April 2024 at 13:00 CEST.

Please find attached the following documents:

Notice and Proxy forms for the Annual General Meeting 2024

Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2024

Corporate governance report 2023

Remuneration Report 2023

Proposal from the Nomination Committee

All documents to be processed in the meeting are also available at https://akerhorizons.com/investors/shareholder-center/annual-general-meeting/

For further information, please contact:

Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82, marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com

Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 41 64 31 07, stian.andreassen@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents. www.akerhorizons.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--notice-of-annual-general-meeting,c3949533

The following files are available for download: