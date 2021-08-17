Aker Carbon Capture Supports Greensand CO2 Storage Project in Denmark

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture is a proud partner of the Danish Greensand CO2 transport and storage project, which today announced the formation of a strong industry consortium to drive forward one of Europe's leading CO2 infrastructure projects.

"Open access infrastructure for transport and storage of CO2 is key to deliver on the Paris agreement, and Aker Carbon Capture is proud to support national infrastructure projects with key capabilities and experience," said Henrik Madsen, Chairman of Aker Carbon Capture.

"Greensand can be an enabler for a sustainable Danish industry by offering permanent CO2 storage to a variety of greenhouse gas emitters, and thus supporting a strong common European drive towards Net Zero," added Madsen.

Aker Carbon Capture is proud to support the Greensand project as one of 30 Danish and international companies and research institutes that have joined forces to carry out a dedicated pilot project. The project, which is led by Ineos Oil & Gas and Wintershall DEA, aims to demonstrate that CO2 can be injected into the Nini West reservoir offshore Denmark, as well as supporting the deployment of cost-effective and environmentally safe monitoring technologies.

"New cost-effective CO2 storage capacity is an important enabler of decarbonization for our customers. Through our Danish entity, Aker Carbon Capture Denmark, we are well positioned to serve not only the growing CCS market in Denmark, but also accelerate other markets in Europe," said Jon Christopher Knudsen, Chief Commercial Officer of Aker Carbon Capture.

The project will form the basis for a decision to enable CO2 storage as early as 2025, positioning Greensand among the frontrunners of CO2 storage projects in Europe.

