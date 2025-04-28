Aker ASA: Presentation of First Quarter 2025 Results

News provided by

Aker ASA

28 Apr, 2025, 11:09 GMT

OSLO, Norway, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 07:00 CEST. An online webcast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CEST.

Webcast details:
Date: Friday, May 9, 2025
Time: 09:00am CEST
Format: Webcast
Language: English
Link: www.akerasa.com/webcast

There will be a prepared Q&A session following the presentation. Please submit questions to christina.schartum@akerasa.com in advance.

The presentation and material will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no.

ENDS

Investors contact:
Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer Aker ASA
Tel: +47 94 80 46 43
E-mail: svein.stoknes@akerasa.com

Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--presentation-of-first-quarter-2025-results,c4141589

Also from this source

Aker ASA: Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors

Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Aker ASA has been held and the result of the election is as follows: Ståle...

Aker ASA releases 2024 Annual report

Aker ASA today publishes its Annual report 2024 which also includes the Sustainability statement for 2024. The Annual report and ESEF format are...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Alternative Energies

Alternative Energies

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Utilities

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics