Aker ASA: Presentation of First Quarter 2025 Results
News provided byAker ASA
28 Apr, 2025, 11:09 GMT
OSLO, Norway, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 07:00 CEST. An online webcast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CEST.
Webcast details:
Date: Friday, May 9, 2025
Time: 09:00am CEST
Format: Webcast
Language: English
Link: www.akerasa.com/webcast
There will be a prepared Q&A session following the presentation. Please submit questions to christina.schartum@akerasa.com in advance.
The presentation and material will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no.
Investors contact:
Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer Aker ASA
Tel: +47 94 80 46 43
E-mail: svein.stoknes@akerasa.com
Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
