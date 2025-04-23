Aker ASA: Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors

News provided by

Aker ASA

23 Apr, 2025, 11:29 GMT

OSLO, Norway, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Aker ASA has been held and the result of the election is as follows:

Ståle Johansen, Sofie Valdersnes and Caroline Hellemsvik were re-elected as directors.
Torstein Engevik, Liv Hege Birkeland Løken, Marit Hargemark, Elisabeth Engelsen, Edith Bjerkan, Sigurd Andre Maraas, Inger S. Tjensvoll Vadset, Stian Sjølund and Tore Ness were elected as deputy directors.

The employee representatives were elected with effect from 5 May 2025 for a period of two years.

-ENDS-

For more information, please contact:

Investors contact: 
Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer Aker ASA  
Tel: +47 94 80 46 43  
E-mail: svein.stoknes@akerasa.com

Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--election-of-employee-representatives-to-the-board-of-directors,c4138939

Also from this source

Aker ASA releases 2024 Annual report

Aker ASA today publishes its Annual report 2024 which also includes the Sustainability statement for 2024. The Annual report and ESEF format are...

Aker ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Aker ASA will be held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 11:00 CEST as a virtual meeting. The proposed agenda includes...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics