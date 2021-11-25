Airscan Partners with GojiAir and Launches 'Clean Air as a Service' (CAaaS)

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Air as a Service (CAaaS) combines air quality monitoring and air filtration and offers business owners a safer, cleaner and healthier environment for their employees.

Airscan, specialists in outdoor air quality and traffic congestion, have launched its Indoor Air Quality (IAQ)monitoring system using the same state of the art technology that has proved successful in monitoring Outdoor Air Quality (OAQ). Airscan IAQ comes with a variety of sensor options, dependent upon the environment; PM 2.5 and 10, CO 2 , O 3 , NO 2 , CO, HCHO, NH 3 , VOCs, heat and humidity. Real-time data is available on a web-based management dashboard and displayed on monitors around the building to let staff know the air quality is safe and healthy. An API is also available to fully integrate into any business management system.

Julia McNally, Airscan Founder says; "Smart building technology is becoming adopted at speed with a focus on employee well-being and productivity. Air quality is an area that can improve employee productivity and health. As we adapt to the new normal, monitoring the air inside buildings and activating frequent air cleaning events ensures the healthiest environment for employees and allows them to return to the workplace with confidence."

McNally continues; "We've looked at many products on the market, but GojiAir is the only medical-grade system that uses the global patented NCCO technology, which neutralises 99.95% of viruses and bacteria, including human coronavirus and COVID-19. By combining Airscan with GojiAir and offering Clean Air as a Service, businesses can benefit from clean air monitoring and cleaning from as little as £1.20 per day."

Over four million people die prematurely from illnesses attributable to indoor air pollution, which is often several times higher than outdoor levels. Studies that focused on indoor air quality showed that employees performed 61% better on cognitive tasks than in the standard office conditions. Scientists have also proven that COVID-19 is an airborne disease and by monitoring and cleaning the air inside buildings, this reduces the spread of COVID-19 and other airborne diseases.

George Kasparis, Business Development Manager at Goji Group says; "We've sold over two million NCCO filtration systems globally, which are suitable for offices, schools, residential care homes, salons, hospitals and organisations of all sizes and delivers a highly effective layer of hygiene. We look forward to working with Airscan and offering Clean Air as a Service".

