Airport Operations Market to Reach $13.8 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in investments for sporting the green field airport operations and increase in adoption of advanced technologies including self-services fuel the growth of the global airport operations market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Airport Operations Market by Airport Class (Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D), by Operation (Airside Operations, Landside Operations, Financial Operation, Information Management), by Platform (Hardware, Software, Service), by Airport Category (Commercial Service Airports, Cargo Service Airports, Reliever Airports, General Aviation Airports): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global airport operations industry generated $7.7 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $13.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers and Opportunities

Rise in investments to support brown filed and green field airport operations, increase in passenger traffic, and surge in adoption of new technologies that support automation & self-services drive the growth of the global airport operations market. However, the threats of cyber-attacks and data breach restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the adoption of total airport management (TAM) systems to handle the air traffic creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report (360 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9415

Covid-19 Scenario

Owing to ban on domestic and international travel during the initial stages of the pandemic, many airport operations were halted and the overall revenue of the global market was impacted.

The lockdown implementation and ban on air travel led to nearly 22.9% decline in the global air traffic during the initial period.

The airport operations began slowly with beginning of vaccinations across the world. The operations at airport are expected to get back on track post-pandemic.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9415

The hardware segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on platform, the hardware segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global airport operations market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to rapid technological advancements and adoption of touchless and self-operating systems. However, the software segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the integration of technologies such as AI, ML, and cloud operations along with regular updates of the software.

The landside operations segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on operation, the landside operations segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global airport operations market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to rise in demand to improve passenger experience and support automated operations. The research also analyzes the segments including airside operations, financial operation, and information management.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9415

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global airport operations market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in spending, living standards, and domestic travel in this area. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM

Indra

QinetiQ

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Siemens

SITA

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Thales

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Damarel Systems International Ltd.

Amadeus IT Group

Inform GmbH

Aena

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ES Mobility

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b65d0abf226e89e1c2b0fb49de2e2ee6

Similar Reports We Have on Airport Industry:

Airport Information Systems Market by Airport Size (Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D), Software (Passenger Systems, Non-Passenger Systems), Function (DCS, AOCC), Operation (Airside, Terminal side), Cost (Procurement, Integration, Operation) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2030.

Airport Ground Treatment Market by technique (Sand drain method, PVD method, Vibro compaction method, Pneumatic flow mixing method, Jet grouting, Ground freezing, Sand drain method & Pneumatic flow mixing method and Other techniques) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Airport Passenger Security Market by Investment Type (New Demand and Replacement), Security Solution (Baggage Inspection Systems, Explosives Trace Detectors, Hand Held Scanners, Fire Safety & Detection System, Walk-through Metal Detectors, Full Body Scanners, Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems, Video Management Systems, Access Control/Boarding Systems, Bar-coded Boarding Systems, and Cyber security Solutions), and End User (Commercial Airports, Seaports, and Railway Stations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Smart Airport 4.0 Market by End Market (Implementation and Upgrade & Services), Application (Airside, Air Traffic Maintenance, Aircraft Maintenance, Passenger Screening, Digital Video Surveillance & Management, Passenger Experience, Building Management, Intelligent Advertising and Other), System (Wearables, LPWAN & WLAN, Sensors, Tags, Platforms, NFC, RFID & Bluetooth, Wireless and Others), Size (Large, Medium and Small) and Operation (Aeronautical and Non-Aeronautical): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Airport Baggage Handling System Market by Airport Class (Class A, Class B and Class C), Service (Self-Service and Assisted Service), Type (Conveyor and Destination Coded Vehicle), and Technology (Barcode and RFID): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2030.

Airport Kiosk Market by Type (Check-in Kiosk, Automated Passport Control Kiosk, Common-Use Self Service, Bag Drop Kiosk and Others) and Component (Hardware, Software and Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearc.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research