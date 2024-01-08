Airport Kiosk Market to Reach $5.11 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 9.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global airport kiosk is driven by factors such as increase in air passenger traffic globally, improvement in airport infrastructure in developing nations, and increased adoption of touchscreen, multimedia, and biometric kiosks to enhance passenger experience.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Airport Kiosk Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Airport Size (Small, Medium, and Large), and Application (Check-In Kiosk, Automated Passport Control, Common-Use Self-Service (CUSS) Kiosks, Information, Baggage Check, Ticketing Kiosk, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032".

According to the report, the global airport kiosk industry size generated $2.15 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $5.11 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032.

(We are providing airport kiosk industry report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis)

133 - Tables

73 - Charts

245 - Pages

Download Sample Pages - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11019

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global airport kiosk market is driven by factors such as increase in air passenger traffic globally, improvement in airport infrastructure in developing nations, and increased adoption of touchscreen, multimedia, and biometric kiosks to enhance passenger experience. However, high development and maintenance costs involved in airport kiosk hardware/software and security and privacy concerns related to data breaches hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, the rise in utilization of artificial intelligence and data analytics tools and development of smart airport concepts globally provide an avenue for better kiosk adoption which are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the airport kiosk market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.15 billion Market Size in 2032 $5.11 billion CAGR 9.4 % No. of Pages in Report 245 Segments Covered Component, Application, Airport Size, and Region. Drivers Increase in air passenger traffic globally Improvement in airport infrastructure in developing nations Increased adoption of touchscreen, multimedia, and biometric kiosks to enhance passenger experience Opportunities The rise in utilization of artificial intelligence and data analytics tools Development of smart airport concepts globally provides an avenue for better kiosk adoption Restraints High development and maintenance costs involved in airport kiosk hardware/software Security and privacy concerns related to data breaches

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Scenario

On February 24, 2022 , Russia initiated an invasion of Ukraine , marking a significant escalation in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War that commenced in 2014. Geopolitical tensions have the potential to disrupt economies globally, affecting investor confidence and financial markets. The resulting economic uncertainties may create challenges in securing funding for infrastructure projects, including modernization initiatives at airports.

, initiated an invasion of , marking a significant escalation in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War that commenced in 2014. Geopolitical tensions have the potential to disrupt economies globally, affecting investor confidence and financial markets. The resulting economic uncertainties may create challenges in securing funding for infrastructure projects, including modernization initiatives at airports. Therefore, the impact of the Russia - Ukraine conflict on the airport kiosk market is multifaceted, encompassing supply chain disruptions, financial considerations, changes in passenger behavior, and an intensified focus on cybersecurity. Navigating these challenges requires a strategic and adaptive approach from industry stakeholders, coupled with an eye for emerging opportunities in a rapidly evolving landscape.

The hardware segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global airport kiosk market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the replacement of outdated kiosk systems with more ergonomic models by airports globally. Moreover, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growing recognition of airport kiosks among airports.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11019

The common-use self-service (CUSS) kiosk segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on the application, the common-use self-service (CUSS) kiosk segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one fourth of the global airport kiosk market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owing to the need for cost-effective solutions that enhance flexibility and operational efficiency for both airports and airlines. Moreover, the automated passport control segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the need to expedite passenger clearance and the global trend toward increased border security.

The large segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on airport size, the large segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly two thirds of the global airport kiosk market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as large kiosks cater to major airports with advanced functionalities such as automated passport control, common-use self-service (CUSS), retail services, and extensive information provision. These scalable solutions contribute to a seamless passenger experience in major airport terminals. However, the medium segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to many medium airports experiencing economic growth, which spurs investment in airport infrastructure and kiosk systems.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting nearly two-fifths of the airport kiosk market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as U.S. and Canada are major early adopters of integrating advanced technologies in airports to handle increasing air passenger traffic efficiently. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2032, as the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly advancing in airport kiosks systems, with countries like China, India, and Japan leading the way through significant investments in systems such as facial recognition, biometrics, and self-service check-in to improve operational efficiency and the passenger experience.

Recent Advances in Airport Kiosk Industry:

In January 2023 , NCR VOYIX Corporation partnered with Position Imaging Inc. to offer multilingual support for its iPickup Point platform globally. Amadeus IT Group SA collaborated with Noida International Airport (NIA) in May 2023 to enhance passenger experiences with smart and modern capabilities, including biometric-based Digi Yatra integration. Olea Kiosks Inc. introduced Hypermodular kiosk technology in July 2023 , enabling faster pilot testing and implementation of complex kiosk configurations. Materna IPS GmbH secured a contract from Düsseldorf Airport (DUS) in March 2023 to implement self-service check-in and bag drop systems, facilitating on-site check-in and tag printing for passengers. Embross signed contracts with multiple Greenland Airports in May 2023 , providing biometric and airport management solutions, including the installation of its cloud-based CUPPS platform. IER, a Bollore Group subsidiary, received a contract in April 2023 from Groupe ADP to supply self-service check-in kiosks and biometric solutions, contributing to increased demand for air transportation. Collins Aerospace entered into a contract with NEOM Bay Airport, Saudi Arabia , in November 2023 , providing a suite of connected airport system products.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The study covers over 15 countries, offering segment analysis for each country in terms of value ($ million) for the projected period 2022-2032.

The research incorporates high-quality data, professional opinions, and critical independent perspectives to provide a balanced view of global markets.

An extensive review of over 3,700 product literature, annual reports, industry statements, and comparable materials from major industry participants enhances the understanding of the market."

Procure Complete Research Report (PDF with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures) - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airport-kiosk-market/purchase-options

Leading Market Players: -

Amadeus IT Group SA

Collins Aerospace

Embross

Thales Group

IER

KIOSK Information Systems, Inc.

Materna IPS GmbH

NCR VOYIX Corporation

Olea Kiosks Inc.

SITA

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global airport kiosk market. These players have adopted various strategies such as contract, collaboration, agreements, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Similar Reports We Have on Aviation Industry:

Smart Airport 4.0 Market Research Report 2023-2032

Smart Airport Market Research Report 2023-2032

Airport Operations Market Research Report 2023-2032

Airport Passenger Security Market Research Report 2023-2032

Advanced Airport Technologies Market Research Report 2023-2032

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg