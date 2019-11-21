Aircraft Surface Treatment Market Size to Reach $789.6 Million in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Surface Treatment Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, and Helicopter), by Chemical Type (Cleaners, Deoxidizers and Desumutters, Conversion Coatings, Paint Strippers, and Others), by Treatment Type (Pre-treatment, Chemical Milling, Depaint and Repaint, and Engine Maintenance), by Application Type (Fuselage, Wings, Engine, Landing Gears, and Others), by Substrate Type (Aluminum, Titanium, Steel, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This report, from Stratview Research, segments and analyzes the aircraft surface treatment market in the most comprehensive manner in order to provide different market angles, ensuring thoroughgoing market understanding and future market directions. All the major players are covered during the analysis with their current positioning and market shares.

Aircraft Surface Treatment Market: Highlights

Aircraft components are exposed to harsh environments that may critically damage the surface of the components. Surface treatment plays a pivotal role in saving these parts from such harsh environments. The purpose of surface treatment is not only to protect aircraft parts from such challenging environment, but also protect them against oxidation, corrosion, wear, erosion, and fouling. In addition to these, surface treatment reduces energy, reduce product consumption, and reduce chemical waste at the time of coating. In an aircraft, different types of surface treatments are applied on different substrates. For example, conversion coatings performed using the chromate or phosphate materials, are majorly used on the fuselage in order to prevent the formation of an oxide layer on the surface.

As per Stratview Research, the global aircraft surface treatment market is projected to grow at mid-single-digit growth rate over the next five years to reach US$ 789.6 million in 2025. Both, organic as well as inorganic growth factors are taking the demand for surface treatment to the next level; however, organic growth factors remain powerful in driving the market.

Some of the noteworthy driving factors are increasing M&As and rebranding activities at the airlines level, greater need for chemically treated surfaces with excellent durability and longer maintenance cycle, stringent government emission regulations, such as REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals) and Euro Zone Crisis 2012, and rising demand for eco-friendly surface treatment chemicals.

Among different aircraft types, narrow-body aircraft is forecasted to maintain its dominance in the market over the next five years, propelled by increasing production rate of major aircraft, such as A320neo family; expected entry of upcoming aircraft, such as COMAC C919; rising aircraft fleet; and higher M&A and re-branding activities in the airline industry.

The grounding of the B737Max because of two fatal accidents severally affected the order books as well as the production of the B737 program; however, the adverse impact of this trend on the demand for surface treatment chemicals for narrow-body aircraft would be short-haul. Long-term outlook still seems vigorous with an impressive growth trajectory for the market participants.

Analogously to the aircraft types, the report also provides a deep-dive analysis of the different chemicals used for surface treatment. A wide array of surface treatment chemicals including cleaners, deoxidizers and desumutters, conversion coatings, and paint strippers are used for surface treatment out of which cleaners hold the lion's share and are also likely to grow at the above industry average growth rate by 2025. Cleaners are widely used by the airframe manufacturers, tier players, as well as airlines to prepare the surface for pre-treatment as well as post-treatment.

Among the different treatment types (pre-treatment, chemical milling, depaint and repaint, and engine maintenance), pre-treatment occupies the majority share in the wake of its higher usage in aluminum surfaces. Pretreatment majorly includes three major steps: cleaning, etching and treatment and is generally performed before bonding and painting of the components.

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to maintain its unassailable lead in the global market. The USA is the manufacturing powerhouse of the aerospace industry, creating a humongous demand for surface treatment chemicals in the country. Canada and Mexico are catching the attention of global companies, driven by their advantages. Airbus' acquisition of Bombardier's C-Series invigorated the entire supply chain of the Canadian market, whereas attractive government policies, high proximity to the USA, and low-labor cost are attracting tier players to open their plants in Mexico.

However, the maximum growth opportunities continue to lie in Asia-Pacific, particularly in China, Japan, India, and Singapore. The key activities that happened in the aerospace industry in the past decade unquestionably infer that not only OEMs but also tier players are paving their investment straight to these Asian economies, primarily propelled by excellent growth in air passenger traffic well supported by the rising economy. The region is estimated to maintain its charm in years to come with some fade due to the deteriorating economic growth of China and India.

The supply chain of the market seems quite convoluted with the presence of many stakeholders including raw material suppliers, surface treatment chemical suppliers, distributors, tier players, aircraft and engine OEMs, MRO companies, and airlines. Key aircraft surface treatment companies are Henkel AG & Company, Chemetall (BASF SA), PPG Industries, Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd, Solvay SA, Socomore, The Surface Company, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Oerlikon Group, and Fokker Technik (GKN Aerospace).

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the films market in the global aircraft surface treatment market and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Surface Treatment Market, By Aircraft Type

Narrow-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Wide-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Surface Treatment Market, By Chemical Type

Cleaners (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Deoxidizers & Desmutters (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Conversion Coatings (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Paint Strippers (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Surface Treatment Market, By Treatment Type

Pretreatment (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Chemical Milling (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Depaint and Repaint (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Engine Maintenance (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Surface Treatment Market, By Application Type

Fuselage (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Wings (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Landing Gears (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Surface Treatment Market, By Substrate Type

Aluminum (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Titanium (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Steel (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Surface Treatment Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: France , Germany , the UK, Russia and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

