Aircraft Pressure-sensitive Tape Market to Reach $354.7 Million in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Pressure-Sensitive Tape Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Military Aircraft), by Tape Type (Specialty Tape and Masking Tape), by Backing Material Type (Fiberglass, PET, PP, and Others), by Adhesive Type (Silicone, Acrylic, and Rubber), by Application Type (Interiors and Exterior), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aircraft pressure-sensitive tape market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most comprehensive manner in order to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Aircraft Pressure-Sensitive Tape Market: Research Highlights

Pressure-sensitive tape is an adhesive tape that sticks to the surface when pressure is applied. Pressure-sensitive adhesive tape comes in all shapes and sizes, with varying degrees of stickiness. For the aerospace industry, specialty pressure-sensitive tapes are used for fastening, mounting, bonding, sealing, and covering/masking a section of surface that is not to be painted or coated. Pressure-sensitive tape consists of two important materials: adhesive and backing material. It has a wide array of usage in different applications in the aerospace industry.

As per Stratview Research, the global aircraft pressure-sensitive tape market will continue to witness promising growth over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 354.7 million in 2024. Several factors are directly or indirectly bolstering the demand for pressure-sensitive tape in the aerospace industry in which the biggest growth driver is the organic growth of the aircraft industry coupled with an increased demand for high-performance pressure-sensitive tape.

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Stratview estimates and OEMs' announcements suggest that the production of aircraft will continue to increase as both Boeing and Airbus are enjoying a huge pile of order backlogs and have been increasing the production rates of their key programs (B767, B787, A320, and A350XWB). They are also developing fuel-efficient aircraft platforms (A320neo, B777x, and A330neo) to address the grave concern of airlines. Apart from these above-mentioned factors, market entry of COMAC and Irkut in the commercial aircraft segment further substantiates the growth potential of pressure-sensitive tapes in the commercial aircraft segment.

Based on the tape type, specialty tape is estimated to remain the larger as well as the faster-growing tape type in the market over the next five years. Improved performance characteristics of tapes will continue to drive the specialty pressure-sensitive tape market in years to come. Specialty pressure-sensitive tapes are replacing traditional methods of fastening, which leads to saving time, money, and weight.

In terms of backing material type, the market for aircraft pressure-sensitive tape is segmented into fiberglass, PET, PP, and others. Fiberglass is estimated to remain the largest backing material type of the market in the coming five years, whereas PET is likely to be the fastest-growing backing material type over the same period. Fiberglass backing material offers good heat resistance, flame retardancy, and thermosetting properties, key properties assuring the dominance of fiberglass backing material in the aircraft pressure-sensitive tape market.

As per the study, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft pressure-sensitive tapes during the forecast period. All the major pressure-sensitive tape suppliers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of the OEMs in order to become the partner for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs. However, Europe is likely to remain the second-largest market for aircraft pressure-sensitive tapes during the forecast period. Commercial aircraft is the growth engine of the European market for aerospace pressure-sensitive tapes, largely driven by the A320 and A350 XWB aircraft programs.

The key players in the pressure-sensitive tape market are The 3M Company; Berry Global, Inc.; Nitto Denko Corporation; Henkel AG & Company, KGaA; Intertape Polymer Group; Avery Dennison; H.B. Fuller; and Tesa SE. Development of high-performance pressure-sensitive tapes and expansion in untapped and growing markets are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies pressure-sensitive tape market in the global aerospace industry and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Pressure-Sensitive Tape Market, By Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Pressure-Sensitive Tape Market, By Tape Type

Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tape (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Masking Pressure-Sensitive Tape (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Pressure-Sensitive Tape Market, By Backing Material Type

Fiberglass (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PET (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PP (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Pressure-Sensitive Tape Market, By Adhesive Type

Silicone Pressure-Sensitive Tape (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Acrylic Pressure-Sensitive Tape (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Rubber Pressure-Sensitive Tape (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Pressure-Sensitive Tape Market, By Application Type

Interiors (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Exterior (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Pressure-Sensitive Tape Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

